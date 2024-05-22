GamingRoblox

All Games in Roblox The Classic Event

Paarth Wadke
With The Classic event just around the corner, there are leaks about which Roblox games will be a part of this event. Similar to The Hunt event, you can access these games through portals in The Classic Hub.

However, this event features fewer games compared to The Hunt. Every title in The Classic is included to evoke a nostalgic feeling for Roblox fans. Find out which games are part of The Classic event lineup.

Roblox The Classic HubRoblox
Enter the hub and participate in games to earn rewards.

List of games in Roblox The Classic event

Here’s a list of 15 games rumored to appear in Roblox The Classic event.

We will update the list once the event is live.

In this event, you will get to participate in fun quests for event-exclusive rewards. Completing a quest will reward players with tokens. Apart from tokens, you can head on a TIX hunt across all the games similar to the egg hunt.

The more TIX and tokens you collect, the more items and cosmetics you can redeem. To keep track of all the TIX and tokens you’ve collected and the rewards you’ve unlocked, you can head to The Classic Hub.

We’ve got a sneak peek at some of the prizes players can claim in this event, and they look fantastic! They include a glitched sword back accessory, a Roblox birthday cake top hat with the classic Roblox ‘R’ logo, a new skater hat, and a classic Roblox logo hoodie.

Apart from these gifts, you can also get free gifts like the VIP shirt and the Creator Pie. You will find everything you need to know about this event in our The Classic event guide.

