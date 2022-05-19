Roblox Brookhaven music codes (May 2022): All active music & song IDs

Brookhaven codes in Roblox can be used to play various kinds of music and songs to enhance your RP experience in-game, so we’ve gathered together multiple music codes that you can redeem in May 2022.

The Roblox-based Brookhaven allows you to chill, hang out, and roleplay with like-minded people while offering various modes of entertainment, including music. You can drive cars, own houses, and have a pleasant time listening to all the songs provided with these music codes.

As you can figure out from the name itself, redeeming these codes allows you to play different songs — and while they add no extra benefit to gameplay, they’ll help you to express your taste in music to those around you.

Updated May 19, 2022, to check for code validity.

All Brookhaven music codes in Roblox (May 2022)

As of May 19, 2022, there are a total of 15 codes available to redeem, which have been checked and are confirmed to be valid.

Our code list will be updated weekly, so if you’re looking for some cool new music and songs to jam with, make sure to check back often for all the latest updates.

Code Items 1259050178 A Roblox Rap/Merry Christmas Roblox 5253604010 Capone – Oh No 5595658625 Royal & the Serpent – Overwhelmed 5760198930 Clairo – Sofia 1845016505 Believer 5937000690 Chikatto – Chika Chika 224845627 The Kitty Cat Dance 154664102 You’ve Been Trolled 249672730 Illijah – On My Way 143666548 Mii Channel Music 189105508 Frozen – Let It Go 6463211475 Tesher – Jalebi Baby 1725273277 Frank Ocean – Chanel 3400778682 Pokemon Sword and Shield Gym theme 1243143051 Jingle Oof (Jingle Bells parody)

How to redeem Brookhaven music codes in Roblox

Listening to music in Brookhaven takes no time at all, and all you’ll need to do is follow these steps in order to get started:

Launch the game.

After you’ve loaded in, press the ‘ Cart’ Button on the left side of the screen .

on the . A menu will pop up on your screen with an available Music section . You must remember that it needs to be unlocked with 199 Robux before enjoying all the music and songs.

will pop up on your screen with an available . You must remember that it needs to be before enjoying all the music and songs. Paste the active codes from the table above into the box and you’ll be able to play music in your home and vehicles.

Are there any expired music codes?

The RP music codes in Brookhaven don’t expire like in other games, so feel free to take your time listening to them all while at your home or out riding a vehicle.

As a result, as of May 19, 2022, there are no expired codes in the game, but we’ll ensure to move any active codes into the table below if, and when, they deactivate.

Code Items – –

What are Brookhaven music codes used for in Roblox?

As its name suggests, music Codes in Brookhaven RP allow you to play free music and songs in your home and the vehicles you own, enhancing the overall experience in-game.

Make sure to check back often for all the new music codes that may be added to the game later to help you have some of your best times in Brookhaven RP.

So, there you have it — everything you need to know about Brookhaven music codes for May 2022.

