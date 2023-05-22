How to get Olivia Rodrigo SOUR items in Roblox

Olivia Rodrigo, a viral pop phenomenon, has finally made her way into the Roblox metaverse, and she’s brought some exclusive collab goods with her. These commemorate two years after the debut of her Grammy-winning album SOUR.

Roblox’s massive metaverse continues to grow as more and more companies join forces with the game to develop a strong online presence among its player base.

In recent years, the game has worked with famous people like Elton John, Lil Nas X, Black Pink, and others to offer cosmetics for special events.

Olivia Rodrigo, who starred as Nini in High School Musical: The Series and whose album SOUR won a Grammy, is another famous name among them, as she appeals to the young demographic that makes up the game’s player base.

In celebration of the album’s second anniversary, Olivia has collaborated with Roblox to release in-game cosmetics based on it.

Dexerto Roblox players can purchase two items inspired from the SOUR album

What are the items released in the Roblox X Olivia Rodrigo collaboration?

Roblox and Olivia Rodrigo’s SOUR have collaborated to provide gamers with two new things for their avatars to enjoy. This is the first merchandise release by the artist with a SOUR theme, and it follows suit with the album’s artwork and tracks.

To begin with, the Olivia Rodrigo SOUR Stickers Aura is a Hat accessory that costs 100 Robux to purchase. With this item equipped, your character’s head will look like the one on the SOUR album cover.

The second is the Olivia Rodrigo drivers license Cropped T-Shirt, which is based on the artwork for her virally successful track “driver’s license” from the album.

As suggested by Olivia’s official Roblox account, you may complete your look with this shirt accessory for just 100 Robux.

Roblox Corporation Head over to the store listing to purchase the SOUR themed items

How to get the SOUR themed items?

You can get your hands on these items by visiting Roblox’s Avatar Shop and searching for “Olivia Rodrigo” in the site’s aforementioned search box. The next step is to go through the list and buy each item for 100 Robux by clicking on it.

But if you’re low on Robux, you can always buy more from the shop or use our guide to get some free ones. When you have both, put them on your avatar and have fun!

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know on how to get Olivia Rodrigo’s SOUR items in Roblox. For more tips and tricks, make sure to visit our various guides.

