MTG Arena promo codes (February 2022) – How to get free Packs, cards & cosmetics

Magic The Gathering: Arena has taken the long-running card game into the digital realm, and MTG Arena promo codes can earn you some sweet, free XP, cosmetics, Packs, and cards to build your deck in February 2022.

Magic The Gathering: Arena has been a CCG fan’s best friend over the last couple of years, allowing players to build decks and test them against opponents from the comfort of their own homes.

The good news is that it’s here to stay, and MTG Arena promo codes are an ideal way to rack up rewards for the cost of nothing. Some contain cards, some have XP, and some offer cosmetics or even full decks.

So, whichever MTG Arena promo codes you’re looking for, here are all the ones we’ve found so far to use in February 2022.

Updated January 28, 2022, to check for new and expired codes.

Contents

Magic The Gathering Arena promo codes (February 2022)

Here are all the codes we’ve found so far for February 2022 in MTG Arena, but be careful – they’re case-sensitive.

Some codes may have expiry dates that haven’t yet been revealed, so be sure to redeem them quickly (thanks to the MTG Fandom).

Code Reward Expiry Date DebateDuelists Silverquill college card sleeve [2] ??? LevelUp 2,000 XP ??? PlayTheros 3 Theros Beyond Death packs ??? PlayIkoria 3 Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths packs ??? PLAYM21 3 Core Set 2021 packs ??? PlayZendikar 3 Zendikar Rising Booster Packs ??? TryKaladesh 1 Kaladesh Remastered booster pack ??? PlayKaldheim 3 Kaldheim Booster Packs ??? PlayStrixhaven 3 Strixhaven: School of Mages Booster Packs ??? PlayDnD 3 D&D: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Booster Packs ??? PlayMID 3 Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Booster Packs ??? PLAYVOW 3 Innistrad: Crimson Vow Packs ??? COURIERBAT 2000 Gold, 2000 XP, two random cosmetics, three rare ICR ??? MathWhizzes Quandrix college card sleeve ??? SwampPunks Witherbloom college card sleeve ??? ArtClub Prismari college card sleeve ??? RockJocks Lorehold college card sleeve ??? FNMATHOME Random cosmetics pack ??? SuperScry One copy of Opt (Ixalan) and a card style for it 1st January 2023 ParallaxPotion One copy of Revitalize (Core Set 2019) and a card style for it 1st January 2023 FoilFungus One copy of Deathbloom Thallid (Dominaria) and a card style for it 1st January 2023 ShinyGoblinPirate One copy of Fanatical Firebrand (Rivals of Ixalan) and a card style for it 1st January 2023 SparkleDruid One copy of Druid of the Cowl (Core Set 2019) and a card style for it 1st January 2023 OverTheMoon A stained-glass card style for Arlinn, Voice of the Pack (War of the Spark) 1st January 2023 InnerDemon A stained-glass card style for Ob Nixilis, the Hate-Twisted (War of the Spark) 1st January 2023 ShieldsUp A stained-glass card style for Teyo, the Shieldmage (War of the Spark) 1st January 2023 WrittenInStone A stained-glass card style for Nahiri, Storm of Stone (War of the Spark) 1st January 2023 EnlightenMe A stained-glass card style for Narset, Parter of Veils (War of the Spark) 1st January 2023

How to redeem Magic The Gathering Arena promo codes on PC

Here’s how to redeem your MTG Arena promo codes on the PC application:

Open MTG Arena on your PC or Mac Click on the ‘Store‘ option at the top of the screen. In the top-right corner of your screen, click ‘Redeem Code‘. Type it in, then hit enter.

How to redeem Magic The Gathering Arena promo codes on mobile

Alas, codes cannot be added through the MTG Arena app on iOS or Android. Instead, you’ll need to visit the game’s official website.

Once there, you’ll need to log in and then select ‘Code Redemption‘ – then you can input your codes and find them once you log back into the game.

Full list of expired MTG Arena promo codes

Below, we’ve listed all of the currently expired codes for Magic: The Gathering Arena. As promos from the above table expire, they will then be moved here:

Code Reward BingoIVMythicChamp 1x Core Set 2020 pack BORROWEDTIME 4,000 XP BroughtBack 2,000 XP Crumbelina Harmonious Archon Card Style DelightfulMeadow Happy Little Gathering Plains ExperimentalOverload 2,000 XP FiveBonusLevels 5,000 XP FoodCourt Midnight Clock Card Style GAMEKNIGHTS Avenging Angels Deck GOLDENCOMMUNITY

1,000 XP / Cosmetics HappySwamp Happy Little Gathering Swamp IslandWilderness Happy Little Gathering Island MoveMountains Happy Little Gathering Mountain MythicMagic 3x Mythic cards OneBillion

1x War of the Spark pack PARCELMYR 2,000 XP, 2,000 Gold, 2x Card Sleeves, 3x Individual Card Reward PlayAllegiance

3x Ravnica Allegiance packs RestorativeBurst 2,000 XP SCALEUP 3,000 XP StarterStyles

5x unique Card Styles, 1x Card Sleeve ThatsWild

Grumgully, the Generous Card Style TisAScratch Oathsworn Knight Card Style TreeFriend

Happy Little Gathering Forest ZendikarLands

3x full-art basic lands from Zendikar Rising

What are Magic The Gathering Arena codes used for?

As shown in the tables above, utilizing the free promo codes available is crucial. Not only do they provide you with free cosmetics, like Card Styles to show off your own personal flair with, but they also can redeem cards themselves, XP, and even Packs.

Make sure to check back often, as we’ll update you with any new codes as they become available.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about MTG Arena codes for February 2022.

For more promo codes, be sure to check out the rest of our pages for some of the most popular games.

