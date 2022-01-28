MTG Arena promo codes (February 2022) – How to get free Packs, cards & cosmetics

Magic The Gathering: Arena has taken the long-running card game into the digital realm, and MTG Arena promo codes can earn you some sweet, free XP, cosmetics, Packs, and cards to build your deck in February 2022.
Magic The Gathering: Arena has been a CCG fan’s best friend over the last couple of years, allowing players to build decks and test them against opponents from the comfort of their own homes.
The good news is that it’s here to stay, and MTG Arena promo codes are an ideal way to rack up rewards for the cost of nothing. Some contain cards, some have XP, and some offer cosmetics or even full decks.
Advertisement
So, whichever MTG Arena promo codes you’re looking for, here are all the ones we’ve found so far to use in February 2022.
Updated January 28, 2022, to check for new and expired codes.
Contents
- MTG Arena codes list for February 2022
- How to redeem promo codes on PC
- How to redeem promo codes on iOS or Android
- Full list of expired MTG Arena codes
- What are Magic The Gathering Arena codes used for?
Magic The Gathering Arena promo codes (February 2022)
Here are all the codes we’ve found so far for February 2022 in MTG Arena, but be careful – they’re case-sensitive.
- Read More: Dead by Daylight codes
Some codes may have expiry dates that haven’t yet been revealed, so be sure to redeem them quickly (thanks to the MTG Fandom).
|Code
|Reward
|Expiry Date
|DebateDuelists
|Silverquill college card sleeve [2]
|???
|LevelUp
|2,000 XP
|???
|PlayTheros
|3 Theros Beyond Death packs
|???
|PlayIkoria
|3 Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths packs
|???
|PLAYM21
|3 Core Set 2021 packs
|???
|PlayZendikar
|3 Zendikar Rising Booster Packs
|???
|TryKaladesh
|1 Kaladesh Remastered booster pack
|???
|PlayKaldheim
|3 Kaldheim Booster Packs
|???
|PlayStrixhaven
|3 Strixhaven: School of Mages Booster Packs
|???
|PlayDnD
|3 D&D: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Booster Packs
|???
|PlayMID
|3 Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Booster Packs
|???
|PLAYVOW
|3 Innistrad: Crimson Vow Packs
|???
|COURIERBAT
|2000 Gold, 2000 XP, two random cosmetics, three rare ICR
|???
|MathWhizzes
|Quandrix college card sleeve
|???
|SwampPunks
|Witherbloom college card sleeve
|???
|ArtClub
|Prismari college card sleeve
|???
|RockJocks
|Lorehold college card sleeve
|???
|FNMATHOME
|Random cosmetics pack
|???
|SuperScry
|One copy of Opt (Ixalan) and a card style for it
|1st January 2023
|ParallaxPotion
|One copy of Revitalize (Core Set 2019) and a card style for it
|1st January 2023
|FoilFungus
|One copy of Deathbloom Thallid (Dominaria) and a card style for it
|1st January 2023
|ShinyGoblinPirate
|One copy of Fanatical Firebrand (Rivals of Ixalan) and a card style for it
|1st January 2023
|SparkleDruid
|One copy of Druid of the Cowl (Core Set 2019) and a card style for it
|1st January 2023
|OverTheMoon
|A stained-glass card style for Arlinn, Voice of the Pack (War of the Spark)
|1st January 2023
|InnerDemon
|A stained-glass card style for Ob Nixilis, the Hate-Twisted (War of the Spark)
|1st January 2023
|ShieldsUp
|A stained-glass card style for Teyo, the Shieldmage (War of the Spark)
|1st January 2023
|WrittenInStone
|A stained-glass card style for Nahiri, Storm of Stone (War of the Spark)
|1st January 2023
|EnlightenMe
|A stained-glass card style for Narset, Parter of Veils (War of the Spark)
|1st January 2023
How to redeem Magic The Gathering Arena promo codes on PC
Here’s how to redeem your MTG Arena promo codes on the PC application:
- Open MTG Arena on your PC or Mac
- Click on the ‘Store‘ option at the top of the screen.
- In the top-right corner of your screen, click ‘Redeem Code‘.
- Type it in, then hit enter.
How to redeem Magic The Gathering Arena promo codes on mobile
Alas, codes cannot be added through the MTG Arena app on iOS or Android. Instead, you’ll need to visit the game’s official website.
Advertisement
- Read More: Pokemon Go promo codes
Once there, you’ll need to log in and then select ‘Code Redemption‘ – then you can input your codes and find them once you log back into the game.
Full list of expired MTG Arena promo codes
Below, we’ve listed all of the currently expired codes for Magic: The Gathering Arena. As promos from the above table expire, they will then be moved here:
|Code
|Reward
|BingoIVMythicChamp
|1x Core Set 2020 pack
|BORROWEDTIME
|4,000 XP
|BroughtBack
|2,000 XP
|Crumbelina
|Harmonious Archon Card Style
|DelightfulMeadow
|Happy Little Gathering Plains
|ExperimentalOverload
|2,000 XP
|FiveBonusLevels
|5,000 XP
|FoodCourt
|Midnight Clock Card Style
|GAMEKNIGHTS
|Avenging Angels Deck
|GOLDENCOMMUNITY
|1,000 XP / Cosmetics
|HappySwamp
|Happy Little Gathering Swamp
|IslandWilderness
|Happy Little Gathering Island
|MoveMountains
|Happy Little Gathering Mountain
|MythicMagic
|3x Mythic cards
|OneBillion
|1x War of the Spark pack
|PARCELMYR
|2,000 XP, 2,000 Gold, 2x Card Sleeves, 3x Individual Card Reward
|PlayAllegiance
|3x Ravnica Allegiance packs
|RestorativeBurst
|2,000 XP
|SCALEUP
|3,000 XP
|StarterStyles
|5x unique Card Styles, 1x Card Sleeve
|ThatsWild
|Grumgully, the Generous Card Style
|TisAScratch
|Oathsworn Knight Card Style
|TreeFriend
|Happy Little Gathering Forest
|ZendikarLands
|3x full-art basic lands from Zendikar Rising
What are Magic The Gathering Arena codes used for?
As shown in the tables above, utilizing the free promo codes available is crucial. Not only do they provide you with free cosmetics, like Card Styles to show off your own personal flair with, but they also can redeem cards themselves, XP, and even Packs.
Advertisement
- Read More: Genshin Impact codes
Make sure to check back often, as we’ll update you with any new codes as they become available.
So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about MTG Arena codes for February 2022.
For more promo codes, be sure to check out the rest of our pages for some of the most popular games.
Roblox promo codes | Genshin Impact codes | AFK Arena codes | Pokemon Go codes | Pet Simulator X codes | Shindo Life codes | Bee Swarm codes | Slayers Unleashed codes | Warframe codes | Muscle Legends codes | Blox Fruits codes | King Legacy codes | Anime Fighters Simulator codes | Honkai Impact codes | MTG Arena codes | Funky Friday codes | Roblox music codes | Anime Dimensions codes | YBA codes | Dead by Daylight codes | How to get free V-Bucks in Fortnite | Archero promo codes | NBA 2K22 locker codes | Murder Mystery 2 codes | Adopt Me! Pets list | My Hero Mania codes | Grand Piece Online codes | Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes
Advertisement