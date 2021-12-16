 Roblox promo codes (December 2021): How to redeem free clothes, items, Robux - Dexerto
Roblox

Roblox promo codes (December 2021): How to redeem free clothes, items, Robux

Published: 16/Dec/2021 11:35 Updated: 16/Dec/2021 14:45

by Ava Thompson-Powell
Text that says 'Roblox promo codes' with a blurred background of different items in the game
Roblox Corporation

Roblox

Roblox promo codes provide players with everything from free clothes to items to kit your character out with. From the KSI Launch Party to Stranger Things, if you want to get your hands on some free stuff without spending any Robux, make sure to redeem these Roblox promo codes in December 2021. 

A lot of the upgrades and special abilities in Roblux cost Robux, but there are a number of promo codes that give you items completely for free. Whether you’re looking for a stylish new hat, a pair of frost-tipped wings, or a loyal pet in the game, you might be able to save some cash.

On top of that, while you’ll gradually acquire various skins for playing in Roblox’s promotional levels, some items can only be acquired by entering specific codes. Fortunately, we’ve outlined all the current promo codes you can use for Roblox in December 2021. 

Updated December 16, 2021, to check for new codes.

Contents

Roblox cosmetics and items in official artwork
Roblox Corporation
There are loads of cosmetics in Roblox, and you can even get some of them for free.

Roblox promo codes list (December 2021)

Just like many promotional events, most Roblox promo codes and items will expire and are only active for a short period of time. To avoid any missed opportunities, it’s best to redeem these codes as soon as you can. 

Roblox promo codes for clothes and items

Every Roblox code that’s not expired for December 2021 has been listed below, so grab them all before they do expire! These have been checked, and are confirmed to be working as of December 16, 2021.

Redeemable Code Item
MERCADOLIBREFEDORA2021 
 Redeem this for the White Flamingo Fedora.  roblox white flamingo fedora
AMAZONFRIEND2021
Redeem this for a Snow Friend shoulder accessory. A picture of the Snow Friend in Roblox, one of the promo codes
ROBLOXEDU2021 This promo code gives you The Dev Deck, a free back accessory. Roblox Dev Deck Item
ROSSMANNCROWN2021
 Enter the code to receive the Electrifying Guitar Crown. Roblox Crown of Electrifying guitars
SMYTHSCAT2021 Redeem for this King Tab cat hat! King Tab promo code
SPIDERCOLA Enter the code for a cool free Spider Cola shoulder pet. Spider Cola in Roblox, one of the promo code free items
TARGETMINTHAT2021
 This promo code gives you a festive Peppermint Hat. Peppermint Hat in Roblox
TWEETROBLOX Redeem this code for an awesome ‘The Bird Says’ shoulder pet. The Bird Says Roblox Pet, one of the free promo codes

As well as a whole host of promo codes to enter, players can also take advantage of exclusive events and promotions in-game to earn extra cool rewards.

From Stranger Things, to the KSI Launch Party, to Ready Player Two items and cool stuff from the Zara Larsson Launch Party, check these out below:

Item How to earn
ATOP Hat KSI Roblox AOTP Hat (KSI Launch Party) Redeemable here
Dustin Hat free item from Stranger Things in Roblox Dustin’s Hat Head here and load up this game
KSI Golden Headphones Golden Headphones (KSI Launch Party) Redeemable here
Happy New Year Ox Happy New Year Ox Follow this link and click ‘get’
Happy New Year Rat Happy New Year Rat Redeem here by clicking ‘get’
Zara Larsson Poster Record Poster Girl Record  Head here and select ‘get’
Ready Player Two Ready Player Two Book Join this game, and once you receive a badge you’ll get access to this item and the shirt below!
Ready Player Two Shirt Ready Player Two Shirt As above
Zara Larsson Roblox Sleepy Pajama Top Follow this link and click ‘get’ to redeem!
Zara Larsson Pajama Roblox Sleepy Pajama Pants Redeem this here by clicking ‘get’
Zara Larsson Headband ZZZ Headband Redeemable here by clicking ‘get’

While there are plenty of options above, there are also even more free clothes and items available to claim. To do this, simply follow these steps:

  1. Head to the Avatar Shop.
  2. In the search bar, type in ‘free‘ and press ‘Enter‘.
  3. Next to the search bar, select ‘Featured‘ from the list.

Once you’ve done that, a whole host of cool Roblox items and clothes will be available to get your hands on for free – so make sure to claim your favorites!

How to redeem Roblox codes

An image showing the location to enter promo codes in Roblox
Roblox Corporation
Redeeming your Roblox promo code is as easy as entering it into the ‘Enter Your Code’ box shown above.

While some Roblox items can be claimed by simply pressing ‘get’ on the required page, for others, you’ll need to enter a code. Once you’ve picked out your favorite items to redeem, it’s a pretty simple process to claim them. Simply follow these steps: 

  1. Head over to the official Roblox website.
  2. Enter any Roblox promo code into the box that says ‘Enter Your Code‘ on the right side of the screen.
  3. Hit enter and it will be redeemed if valid, in-game.

More Roblox promo codes

We’ve also got dedicated guides for specific games within Roblox. If you’re looking for a particular codes lists, the ones we have available to check out are: Shindo Life, Pet Simulator X, Bee Swarm, and Anime Fighters Simulator.

Below, we’ve listed smaller codes lists for the Island of Move and Mansion of Wonder.

Island of Move free promo codes

Artwork of the Island of Move in Roblox
Roblox Corporation
The Island of Move is offering loads of free Roblox cosmetics.

The next Roblox promo codes are all redeemed via the Island of Move game, so make sure you give this animation-themed level a go in order to claim some free clothes and prizes:

Redeemable Code Item
DIY This code will gift you a free Kinetic Staff. Kinetic Staff Promo code for Roblox
GetMoving Redeem this code for some cool (and free!) Speedy Shades. Speedy Shades
SettingTheStage Enter the promo code to redeem the Build it Backpack. Build It Backpack promo code for Roblox
StrikeAPose This code will gift you a free Hustle Hat. Hustle Hat promo clothes code for Roblox
WorldAlive Redeem this code for a cool Crystalline Companion. Crystalline Companion
VictoryLap Enter this promo code for Cardio Cans. free Cardio Cans clothes promo code for Roblox

Mansion of Wonder promo codes

Artwork of the Mansion of Wonder in Roblox
Roblox Corporation
The Mansion of Wonder now has some really fun accessories to claim with these Roblox promo codes!

Below, you’ll find all of the newly added redeemable codes for the Mansion of Wonder. These can all be claimed in-game by approaching and interacting with the Swag Booth to claim free items and clothes.

Redeemable Code Item
Boardwalk Ring of Flames Roblox Ring of Flames
FXArtist Artist Backpack Artist Backpack
ParticleWizard Tomes of The Magus Tomes of the Magus
ThingsGoBoom Ghastly Aura Ghastly Aura Roblox Promo Code

How to get free Robux

Unfortunately, there are currently no codes or methods to get free Robux with promo codes in Roblox. However, if any changes to this are made, we’ll be sure to update you here with any new information.

List of expired Roblox promo codes

Redeemable Code Item
ThingsGoBoom
 Ghastly Aura waist accessory
ParticleWizard Tomes of the Magus shoulder accessory
FXArtist Artist Backpack accessory
Boardwalk Ring of Flames waist accessory
ECONOMYEVENT2021  Economy Team Cap
CARREFOURHOED2021 
 Pasta Hat accessory
!HAPPY12BIRTHDAYROBLOX 12th Birthday Cake Hat
$ILOVETHEBLOXYS$ Showtime Bloxy Popcorn Hat
100MILSEGUIDORES
 Blue Backpack
75KSWOOP 75k Super Swoop
100YEARSOFNFL Golden Football
200KTWITCH Violet Hood of the Ages
AMAZONNARWHAL2020 Dapper Narwhal Shoulder Pet
ARGOSWINGS2020 Topaz Hummingbird Wings
BARESNOBLEGAMEON19 Neapolitan Crown
BEARYSTYLISH Hashtag No Filter
BIHOOD2020 Arctic Blue Fuzzy Tiger Hood
COOL4SUMMER 150k Summer Shades
DRRABBITEARS2020 Royal Winter Rabbit Ears Hat
EBGAMESBLACKFRIDAY Neon Blue Tie
FASHIONFOX Highlights Hood
FEEDINGTIME Flayed Rats
FINDTHEKEYS IOI Helmet
FLOATINGFAVORITE Hyper Hoverheart
GAMESTOPBATPACK2019 Coffin BatPack
GAMESTOPPRO2019 Glorious Pharaoh of the Sun
Glimmer
 Head Slime hat (Mansion of Wonder)
GOLDENHEADPHONES2017 24k Gold Headphones
GROWINGTOGETHER14 Cake Cape
HAPPY2019ROBLOX Firestripe Fedora
HOTELT2 Transylvanian Cape
HAPPYCAMPER Dustin’s Camp Know Where Cap
HEADPHONES2 Next Level Blue Headphones
JOUECLUBHEADPHONES2020 Black Prince Succulent
JURASSICWORLD Jurassic World Sunglasses
KCASLIME Nickelodeon Slime Wings
KEEPIT100 Next Level Future Visor
KINGOFTHESEAS Bejeweled Aqua Cap
KROGERDAYS2021
Golf Shades
LIVERPOOLSCARVESUP Liverpool FC Scarf
MLGRDC Next Level MLG Headphones
MOTHRAUNLEASHED Mothra Wings
ONEMILLIONCLUB! Playful Red Dino
RETROCRUISER Mike’s Bike
ROADTO100KAY! Bloxikin #36: Livestreamin’ Lizard
ROBLOXIG500K Hovering Heart
ROBLOXROCKS500K Shades of the Blue Bird Following
ROBLOXSTRONG Super Social Shades
ROBLOXTIKTOK Red Panda Party Hat
ROSSMANNHAT2020 Chilly Winter Wizard Hat
SMYTHSHEADPHONES2020 Gnarly Triangle Headphones
SMYTHSSHADES2019 Spiky Creepy Shades
SPACESTYLE 50k Space Hawk
SPIDERMANONROBLOX Vulture’s Mask
SPIRIT2020 Spirit Day 2020 Shoulder Friends
STARCOURTMALLSTYLE Eleven’s Mall Outfit
SXSW2015 Southwest Straw Fedora
TARGET2018 Full Metal Top Hat
TARGETOWLPAL2019 Fall Shoulder Owl Pal
THISFLEWUP Shutter Flyers
TORYUBACKPACK2020 Fully Loaded Backpack
TORYUHEADPHONES2020 Teal Techno Rabbit
TRUASIACAT2020 White Cat Wizard Hat
TWEET2MIL Socialsaurus Flex Hat
WALMARTMEXEARS2021
 Steel Bunny Ears
WALMARTMXTAIL2020 Wintery Peacock Tail
WEAREROBLOX300!  Visor of the Blue Bird Following

Make sure you come back here next month to see all the new free cosmetic goodies you can grab. In the meantime, check how to claim more rewards with Twitch Prime!

So, there you have it, all Roblox promo codes for free items and clothes in December 2021.

For more Roblox tips, tricks, and more promo codes, make sure to check out our guides:

