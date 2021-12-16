Roblox promo codes (December 2021): How to redeem free clothes, items, Robux

Roblox promo codes provide players with everything from free clothes to items to kit your character out with. From the KSI Launch Party to Stranger Things, if you want to get your hands on some free stuff without spending any Robux, make sure to redeem these Roblox promo codes in December 2021.
A lot of the upgrades and special abilities in Roblux cost Robux, but there are a number of promo codes that give you items completely for free. Whether you’re looking for a stylish new hat, a pair of frost-tipped wings, or a loyal pet in the game, you might be able to save some cash.
On top of that, while you’ll gradually acquire various skins for playing in Roblox’s promotional levels, some items can only be acquired by entering specific codes. Fortunately, we’ve outlined all the current promo codes you can use for Roblox in December 2021.
Updated December 16, 2021, to check for new codes.
Contents
- New Roblox promo codes (December 2021)
- How to redeem Roblox promo codes
- More Roblox game codes
- Island of Move codes
- Mansion of Wonder codes
- How to get free Robux with promo codes
- All expired codes in Roblox
Roblox promo codes list (December 2021)
Just like many promotional events, most Roblox promo codes and items will expire and are only active for a short period of time. To avoid any missed opportunities, it’s best to redeem these codes as soon as you can.
Roblox promo codes for clothes and items
Every Roblox code that’s not expired for December 2021 has been listed below, so grab them all before they do expire! These have been checked, and are confirmed to be working as of December 16, 2021.
|Redeemable Code
|Item
|MERCADOLIBREFEDORA2021
|Redeem this for the White Flamingo Fedora.
|AMAZONFRIEND2021
|Redeem this for a Snow Friend shoulder accessory.
|ROBLOXEDU2021
|This promo code gives you The Dev Deck, a free back accessory.
|ROSSMANNCROWN2021
|Enter the code to receive the Electrifying Guitar Crown.
|SMYTHSCAT2021
|Redeem for this King Tab cat hat!
|SPIDERCOLA
|Enter the code for a cool free Spider Cola shoulder pet.
|TARGETMINTHAT2021
|This promo code gives you a festive Peppermint Hat.
|TWEETROBLOX
|Redeem this code for an awesome ‘The Bird Says’ shoulder pet.
As well as a whole host of promo codes to enter, players can also take advantage of exclusive events and promotions in-game to earn extra cool rewards.
From Stranger Things, to the KSI Launch Party, to Ready Player Two items and cool stuff from the Zara Larsson Launch Party, check these out below:
|Item
|How to earn
|AOTP Hat (KSI Launch Party)
|Redeemable here
|Dustin’s Hat
|Head here and load up this game
|Golden Headphones (KSI Launch Party)
|Redeemable here
|Happy New Year Ox
|Follow this link and click ‘get’
|Happy New Year Rat
|Redeem here by clicking ‘get’
|Poster Girl Record
|Head here and select ‘get’
|Ready Player Two Book
|Join this game, and once you receive a badge you’ll get access to this item and the shirt below!
|Ready Player Two Shirt
|As above
|Sleepy Pajama Top
|Follow this link and click ‘get’ to redeem!
|Sleepy Pajama Pants
|Redeem this here by clicking ‘get’
|ZZZ Headband
|Redeemable here by clicking ‘get’
While there are plenty of options above, there are also even more free clothes and items available to claim. To do this, simply follow these steps:
- Head to the Avatar Shop.
- In the search bar, type in ‘free‘ and press ‘Enter‘.
- Next to the search bar, select ‘Featured‘ from the list.
Once you’ve done that, a whole host of cool Roblox items and clothes will be available to get your hands on for free – so make sure to claim your favorites!
How to redeem Roblox codes
While some Roblox items can be claimed by simply pressing ‘get’ on the required page, for others, you’ll need to enter a code. Once you’ve picked out your favorite items to redeem, it’s a pretty simple process to claim them. Simply follow these steps:
- Head over to the official Roblox website.
- Enter any Roblox promo code into the box that says ‘Enter Your Code‘ on the right side of the screen.
- Hit enter and it will be redeemed if valid, in-game.
More Roblox promo codes
We’ve also got dedicated guides for specific games within Roblox. If you’re looking for a particular codes lists, the ones we have available to check out are: Shindo Life, Pet Simulator X, Bee Swarm, and Anime Fighters Simulator.
Below, we’ve listed smaller codes lists for the Island of Move and Mansion of Wonder.
Island of Move free promo codes
The next Roblox promo codes are all redeemed via the Island of Move game, so make sure you give this animation-themed level a go in order to claim some free clothes and prizes:
Mansion of Wonder promo codes
Below, you’ll find all of the newly added redeemable codes for the Mansion of Wonder. These can all be claimed in-game by approaching and interacting with the Swag Booth to claim free items and clothes.
|Redeemable Code
|Item
|Boardwalk
|Ring of Flames
|FXArtist
|Artist Backpack
|ParticleWizard
|Tomes of The Magus
|ThingsGoBoom
|Ghastly Aura
How to get free Robux
Unfortunately, there are currently no codes or methods to get free Robux with promo codes in Roblox. However, if any changes to this are made, we’ll be sure to update you here with any new information.
List of expired Roblox promo codes
|Redeemable Code
|Item
|ThingsGoBoom
|Ghastly Aura waist accessory
|ParticleWizard
|Tomes of the Magus shoulder accessory
|FXArtist
|Artist Backpack accessory
|Boardwalk
|Ring of Flames waist accessory
|ECONOMYEVENT2021
|Economy Team Cap
|CARREFOURHOED2021
|Pasta Hat accessory
|!HAPPY12BIRTHDAYROBLOX
|12th Birthday Cake Hat
|$ILOVETHEBLOXYS$
|Showtime Bloxy Popcorn Hat
|100MILSEGUIDORES
|Blue Backpack
|75KSWOOP
|75k Super Swoop
|100YEARSOFNFL
|Golden Football
|200KTWITCH
|Violet Hood of the Ages
|AMAZONNARWHAL2020
|Dapper Narwhal Shoulder Pet
|ARGOSWINGS2020
|Topaz Hummingbird Wings
|BARESNOBLEGAMEON19
|Neapolitan Crown
|BEARYSTYLISH
|Hashtag No Filter
|BIHOOD2020
|Arctic Blue Fuzzy Tiger Hood
|COOL4SUMMER
|150k Summer Shades
|DRRABBITEARS2020
|Royal Winter Rabbit Ears Hat
|EBGAMESBLACKFRIDAY
|Neon Blue Tie
|FASHIONFOX
|Highlights Hood
|FEEDINGTIME
|Flayed Rats
|FINDTHEKEYS
|IOI Helmet
|FLOATINGFAVORITE
|Hyper Hoverheart
|GAMESTOPBATPACK2019
|Coffin BatPack
|GAMESTOPPRO2019
|Glorious Pharaoh of the Sun
|Glimmer
|Head Slime hat (Mansion of Wonder)
|GOLDENHEADPHONES2017
|24k Gold Headphones
|GROWINGTOGETHER14
|Cake Cape
|HAPPY2019ROBLOX
|Firestripe Fedora
|HOTELT2
|Transylvanian Cape
|HAPPYCAMPER
|Dustin’s Camp Know Where Cap
|HEADPHONES2
|Next Level Blue Headphones
|JOUECLUBHEADPHONES2020
|Black Prince Succulent
|JURASSICWORLD
|Jurassic World Sunglasses
|KCASLIME
|Nickelodeon Slime Wings
|KEEPIT100
|Next Level Future Visor
|KINGOFTHESEAS
|Bejeweled Aqua Cap
|KROGERDAYS2021
|Golf Shades
|LIVERPOOLSCARVESUP
|Liverpool FC Scarf
|MLGRDC
|Next Level MLG Headphones
|MOTHRAUNLEASHED
|Mothra Wings
|ONEMILLIONCLUB!
|Playful Red Dino
|RETROCRUISER
|Mike’s Bike
|ROADTO100KAY!
|Bloxikin #36: Livestreamin’ Lizard
|ROBLOXIG500K
|Hovering Heart
|ROBLOXROCKS500K
|Shades of the Blue Bird Following
|ROBLOXSTRONG
|Super Social Shades
|ROBLOXTIKTOK
|Red Panda Party Hat
|ROSSMANNHAT2020
|Chilly Winter Wizard Hat
|SMYTHSHEADPHONES2020
|Gnarly Triangle Headphones
|SMYTHSSHADES2019
|Spiky Creepy Shades
|SPACESTYLE
|50k Space Hawk
|SPIDERMANONROBLOX
|Vulture’s Mask
|SPIRIT2020
|Spirit Day 2020 Shoulder Friends
|STARCOURTMALLSTYLE
|Eleven’s Mall Outfit
|SXSW2015
|Southwest Straw Fedora
|TARGET2018
|Full Metal Top Hat
|TARGETOWLPAL2019
|Fall Shoulder Owl Pal
|THISFLEWUP
|Shutter Flyers
|TORYUBACKPACK2020
|Fully Loaded Backpack
|TORYUHEADPHONES2020
|Teal Techno Rabbit
|TRUASIACAT2020
|White Cat Wizard Hat
|TWEET2MIL
|Socialsaurus Flex Hat
|WALMARTMEXEARS2021
|Steel Bunny Ears
|WALMARTMXTAIL2020
|Wintery Peacock Tail
|WEAREROBLOX300!
|Visor of the Blue Bird Following
Make sure you come back here next month to see all the new free cosmetic goodies you can grab. In the meantime, check how to claim more rewards with Twitch Prime!
So, there you have it, all Roblox promo codes for free items and clothes in December 2021.
For more Roblox tips, tricks, and more promo codes, make sure to check out our guides:
