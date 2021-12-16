Roblox promo codes (December 2021): How to redeem free clothes, items, Robux

Roblox promo codes provide players with everything from free clothes to items to kit your character out with. From the KSI Launch Party to Stranger Things, if you want to get your hands on some free stuff without spending any Robux, make sure to redeem these Roblox promo codes in December 2021.

A lot of the upgrades and special abilities in Roblux cost Robux, but there are a number of promo codes that give you items completely for free. Whether you’re looking for a stylish new hat, a pair of frost-tipped wings, or a loyal pet in the game, you might be able to save some cash.

On top of that, while you’ll gradually acquire various skins for playing in Roblox’s promotional levels, some items can only be acquired by entering specific codes. Fortunately, we’ve outlined all the current promo codes you can use for Roblox in December 2021.

Updated December 16, 2021, to check for new codes.

Roblox promo codes list (December 2021)

Just like many promotional events, most Roblox promo codes and items will expire and are only active for a short period of time. To avoid any missed opportunities, it’s best to redeem these codes as soon as you can.

Roblox promo codes for clothes and items

Every Roblox code that’s not expired for December 2021 has been listed below, so grab them all before they do expire! These have been checked, and are confirmed to be working as of December 16, 2021.

Redeemable Code Item MERCADOLIBREFEDORA2021

Redeem this for the White Flamingo Fedora. AMAZONFRIEND2021

Redeem this for a Snow Friend shoulder accessory. ROBLOXEDU2021 This promo code gives you The Dev Deck, a free back accessory. ROSSMANNCROWN2021

Enter the code to receive the Electrifying Guitar Crown. SMYTHSCAT2021 Redeem for this King Tab cat hat! SPIDERCOLA Enter the code for a cool free Spider Cola shoulder pet. TARGETMINTHAT2021

This promo code gives you a festive Peppermint Hat. TWEETROBLOX Redeem this code for an awesome ‘The Bird Says’ shoulder pet.

As well as a whole host of promo codes to enter, players can also take advantage of exclusive events and promotions in-game to earn extra cool rewards.

From Stranger Things, to the KSI Launch Party, to Ready Player Two items and cool stuff from the Zara Larsson Launch Party, check these out below:

Item How to earn AOTP Hat (KSI Launch Party) Redeemable here Dustin’s Hat Head here and load up this game Golden Headphones (KSI Launch Party) Redeemable here Happy New Year Ox Follow this link and click ‘get’ Happy New Year Rat Redeem here by clicking ‘get’ Poster Girl Record Head here and select ‘get’ Ready Player Two Book Join this game, and once you receive a badge you’ll get access to this item and the shirt below! Ready Player Two Shirt As above Sleepy Pajama Top Follow this link and click ‘get’ to redeem! Sleepy Pajama Pants Redeem this here by clicking ‘get’ ZZZ Headband Redeemable here by clicking ‘get’

While there are plenty of options above, there are also even more free clothes and items available to claim. To do this, simply follow these steps:

Head to the Avatar Shop. In the search bar, type in ‘free‘ and press ‘Enter‘. Next to the search bar, select ‘Featured‘ from the list.

Once you’ve done that, a whole host of cool Roblox items and clothes will be available to get your hands on for free – so make sure to claim your favorites!

How to redeem Roblox codes

While some Roblox items can be claimed by simply pressing ‘get’ on the required page, for others, you’ll need to enter a code. Once you’ve picked out your favorite items to redeem, it’s a pretty simple process to claim them. Simply follow these steps:

Head over to the official Roblox website. Enter any Roblox promo code into the box that says ‘Enter Your Code‘ on the right side of the screen. Hit enter and it will be redeemed if valid, in-game.

More Roblox promo codes

We’ve also got dedicated guides for specific games within Roblox. If you’re looking for a particular codes lists, the ones we have available to check out are: Shindo Life, Pet Simulator X, Bee Swarm, and Anime Fighters Simulator.

Below, we’ve listed smaller codes lists for the Island of Move and Mansion of Wonder.

Island of Move free promo codes

The next Roblox promo codes are all redeemed via the Island of Move game, so make sure you give this animation-themed level a go in order to claim some free clothes and prizes:

Redeemable Code Item DIY This code will gift you a free Kinetic Staff. GetMoving Redeem this code for some cool (and free!) Speedy Shades. SettingTheStage Enter the promo code to redeem the Build it Backpack. StrikeAPose This code will gift you a free Hustle Hat. WorldAlive Redeem this code for a cool Crystalline Companion. VictoryLap Enter this promo code for Cardio Cans.

Mansion of Wonder promo codes

Below, you’ll find all of the newly added redeemable codes for the Mansion of Wonder. These can all be claimed in-game by approaching and interacting with the Swag Booth to claim free items and clothes.

Redeemable Code Item Boardwalk Ring of Flames FXArtist Artist Backpack ParticleWizard Tomes of The Magus ThingsGoBoom Ghastly Aura

How to get free Robux

Unfortunately, there are currently no codes or methods to get free Robux with promo codes in Roblox. However, if any changes to this are made, we’ll be sure to update you here with any new information.

List of expired Roblox promo codes

Redeemable Code Item ThingsGoBoom

Ghastly Aura waist accessory ParticleWizard Tomes of the Magus shoulder accessory FXArtist Artist Backpack accessory Boardwalk Ring of Flames waist accessory ECONOMYEVENT2021 Economy Team Cap CARREFOURHOED2021

Pasta Hat accessory !HAPPY12BIRTHDAYROBLOX 12th Birthday Cake Hat $ILOVETHEBLOXYS$ Showtime Bloxy Popcorn Hat 100MILSEGUIDORES

Blue Backpack 75KSWOOP 75k Super Swoop 100YEARSOFNFL Golden Football 200KTWITCH Violet Hood of the Ages AMAZONNARWHAL2020 Dapper Narwhal Shoulder Pet ARGOSWINGS2020 Topaz Hummingbird Wings BARESNOBLEGAMEON19 Neapolitan Crown BEARYSTYLISH Hashtag No Filter BIHOOD2020 Arctic Blue Fuzzy Tiger Hood COOL4SUMMER 150k Summer Shades DRRABBITEARS2020 Royal Winter Rabbit Ears Hat EBGAMESBLACKFRIDAY Neon Blue Tie FASHIONFOX Highlights Hood FEEDINGTIME Flayed Rats FINDTHEKEYS IOI Helmet FLOATINGFAVORITE Hyper Hoverheart GAMESTOPBATPACK2019 Coffin BatPack GAMESTOPPRO2019 Glorious Pharaoh of the Sun Glimmer

Head Slime hat (Mansion of Wonder) GOLDENHEADPHONES2017 24k Gold Headphones GROWINGTOGETHER14 Cake Cape HAPPY2019ROBLOX Firestripe Fedora HOTELT2 Transylvanian Cape HAPPYCAMPER Dustin’s Camp Know Where Cap HEADPHONES2 Next Level Blue Headphones JOUECLUBHEADPHONES2020 Black Prince Succulent JURASSICWORLD Jurassic World Sunglasses KCASLIME Nickelodeon Slime Wings KEEPIT100 Next Level Future Visor KINGOFTHESEAS Bejeweled Aqua Cap KROGERDAYS2021

Golf Shades LIVERPOOLSCARVESUP Liverpool FC Scarf MLGRDC Next Level MLG Headphones MOTHRAUNLEASHED Mothra Wings ONEMILLIONCLUB! Playful Red Dino RETROCRUISER Mike’s Bike ROADTO100KAY! Bloxikin #36: Livestreamin’ Lizard ROBLOXIG500K Hovering Heart ROBLOXROCKS500K Shades of the Blue Bird Following ROBLOXSTRONG Super Social Shades ROBLOXTIKTOK Red Panda Party Hat ROSSMANNHAT2020 Chilly Winter Wizard Hat SMYTHSHEADPHONES2020 Gnarly Triangle Headphones SMYTHSSHADES2019 Spiky Creepy Shades SPACESTYLE 50k Space Hawk SPIDERMANONROBLOX Vulture’s Mask SPIRIT2020 Spirit Day 2020 Shoulder Friends STARCOURTMALLSTYLE Eleven’s Mall Outfit SXSW2015 Southwest Straw Fedora TARGET2018 Full Metal Top Hat TARGETOWLPAL2019 Fall Shoulder Owl Pal THISFLEWUP Shutter Flyers TORYUBACKPACK2020 Fully Loaded Backpack TORYUHEADPHONES2020 Teal Techno Rabbit TRUASIACAT2020 White Cat Wizard Hat TWEET2MIL Socialsaurus Flex Hat WALMARTMEXEARS2021

Steel Bunny Ears WALMARTMXTAIL2020 Wintery Peacock Tail WEAREROBLOX300! Visor of the Blue Bird Following

Make sure you come back here next month to see all the new free cosmetic goodies you can grab. In the meantime, check how to claim more rewards with Twitch Prime!

So, there you have it, all Roblox promo codes for free items and clothes in December 2021.

For more Roblox tips, tricks, and more promo codes, make sure to check out our guides:

