Anime Fighters Simulator Codes in Roblox for December 2021: Free luck and EXP boosts

Anime Fighters Simulator is full of unlockables if you know which codes to redeem. Here’s the Anime Fighters Simulator code list for December 2021.

If you’ve been playing Anime Fighters Simulator in Roblox, you’ll know that there’s a lot that goes into leveling up. Thankfully, Anime Fighters Simulator codes can get you rising through the power levels with ease, buffing luck to earn better drops, or increasing EXP gains to gain levels.

This popular game in Roblox offers a ton of customizable characters, but it’s not all about fighting – there’s exploration, storefronts, and a deep progression system that can be helped along with these handy codes.

Updated December 20, 2021, with a new code.

Anime Fighters Simulator codes in Roblox (December 2021)

Here are all of the redemption codes for Anime Fighters Simulator for the month of December. These codes have been checked and are working as of December 20, 2021.

Redemption Code Reward FlameCity (NEW) Fruits and Boosts 1MilFaves Boost Thanks600k

Boost HalfBillion

Boosts and Raid Ticket SlimeyIsland

Boosts and Raid Ticket Sub2Numerous EXP boost Sub2foxpanda Yen boost Sub2codenex Luck boost Sub2Veyar Luck boost Thanksgiving Boosts NewSulley750k Luck boost cyclxnee Yen boost BronzePiece_ EXP boost RealDaireb Yen boost

How to use and redeem Anime Fighters Simulator in 2021

Here’s how to redeem your AFS codes:

Open Anime Fighters Simulator by clicking the large green button on the home page. Press the Twitter-style bird icon on the left-hand side of your screen. A box will appear on-screen. Paste your code in and press the green button. If successful, green text will appear at the bottom of your screen – and any boosts will show up on the bottom-left of your screen.

Full list of Anime Fighters Simulator expired codes

Below is a list of all currently expired promo codes within Anime Fighters Simulator:

Code Reward LuckIsland

Free boosts and defense mode token Alchemy Land

Super Yen Boost Nice300k

Luck boost 200milcrazy

Luck boost Gold500k

Best code ever SpookyIsland Boost ShutdownCode Boost DestinyIsland Yen and Luck boosts NinjaRaid Free tickets CrimesIsland Luck boost SCity Yen and Luck boosts Pog400k Yen boost Thanks150k – SorryForShutdown – CurseHigh – Insane200k – Craftbug – EmptyWorld – Yeet250k – UpdateDelay – TicketCode – Epic150k – 50MilThanks – Sulley500k – Nice200k – VirtualCastle – 100kRecord – Sulley300k – ChimeraIsland – Almost100k – Pog125k – GhouCity – magic100K! – 60kCCU – SlayerCorps – Magic100k – Awesome50k – AttackofGiants – Super75k – Sulley100k – EpicCode – Megalikes – Superlikes – ManyLikes – Lucky30k –

What are Anime Fighters Simulator codes used for?

As shown in the tables above, these are useful for players as they grant access to Luck Boosts, Yen Boosts, and EXP Boosts. Luck Boosts improve the chances of earning a new item, Yen Boosts increase earned currency, and EXP Boosts expedite the leveling process.

Codes rotate out, meaning you’ll want to redeem them when you can – so be sure to check back as we’ll keep this page updated.

When do December’s Anime Fighters Simulator codes expire?

Most codes have a shelf life of one month, before expiring towards the end of the calendar month. So, December’s codes are likely to expire late in the month, with fresh ones being added to the game in early December.

So, there you have it. All you need to know about Anime Fighters Simulator’s promo codes for December 2021.

For more Roblox tips, tricks, and more promo codes, make sure to check out our guides:

