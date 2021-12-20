Anime Fighters Simulator Codes in Roblox for December 2021: Free luck and EXP boosts

Anime Fighters Simulator is full of unlockables if you know which codes to redeem. Here’s the Anime Fighters Simulator code list for December 2021.
If you’ve been playing Anime Fighters Simulator in Roblox, you’ll know that there’s a lot that goes into leveling up. Thankfully, Anime Fighters Simulator codes can get you rising through the power levels with ease, buffing luck to earn better drops, or increasing EXP gains to gain levels.
This popular game in Roblox offers a ton of customizable characters, but it’s not all about fighting – there’s exploration, storefronts, and a deep progression system that can be helped along with these handy codes.
Updated December 20, 2021, with a new code.
Contents
- Full list of active codes
- How to redeem codes
- All expired codes
- What are AFS codes used for?
- When do December’s codes expire?
Anime Fighters Simulator codes in Roblox (December 2021)
Here are all of the redemption codes for Anime Fighters Simulator for the month of December. These codes have been checked and are working as of December 20, 2021.
|Redemption Code
|Reward
|FlameCity (NEW)
|Fruits and Boosts
|1MilFaves
|Boost
|Thanks600k
|Boost
|HalfBillion
|Boosts and Raid Ticket
|SlimeyIsland
|Boosts and Raid Ticket
|Sub2Numerous
|EXP boost
|Sub2foxpanda
|Yen boost
|Sub2codenex
|Luck boost
|Sub2Veyar
|Luck boost
|Thanksgiving
|Boosts
|NewSulley750k
|Luck boost
|cyclxnee
|Yen boost
|BronzePiece_
|EXP boost
|RealDaireb
|Yen boost
How to use and redeem Anime Fighters Simulator in 2021
Here’s how to redeem your AFS codes:
- Open Anime Fighters Simulator by clicking the large green button on the home page.
- Press the Twitter-style bird icon on the left-hand side of your screen.
- A box will appear on-screen. Paste your code in and press the green button.
- If successful, green text will appear at the bottom of your screen – and any boosts will show up on the bottom-left of your screen.
Full list of Anime Fighters Simulator expired codes
Below is a list of all currently expired promo codes within Anime Fighters Simulator:
|Code
|Reward
|LuckIsland
|Free boosts and defense mode token
|Alchemy Land
|Super Yen Boost
|Nice300k
|Luck boost
|200milcrazy
|Luck boost
|Gold500k
|Best code ever
|SpookyIsland
|Boost
|ShutdownCode
|Boost
|DestinyIsland
|Yen and Luck boosts
|NinjaRaid
|Free tickets
|CrimesIsland
|Luck boost
|SCity
|Yen and Luck boosts
|Pog400k
|Yen boost
|Thanks150k
|–
|SorryForShutdown
|–
|CurseHigh
|–
|Insane200k
|–
|Craftbug
|–
|EmptyWorld
|–
|Yeet250k
|–
|UpdateDelay
|–
|TicketCode
|–
|Epic150k
|–
|50MilThanks
|–
|Sulley500k
|–
|Nice200k
|–
|VirtualCastle
|–
|100kRecord
|–
|Sulley300k
|–
|ChimeraIsland
|–
|Almost100k
|–
|Pog125k
|–
|GhouCity
|–
|magic100K!
|–
|60kCCU
|–
|SlayerCorps
|–
|Magic100k
|–
|Awesome50k
|–
|AttackofGiants
|–
|Super75k
|–
|Sulley100k
|–
|EpicCode
|–
|Megalikes
|–
|Superlikes
|–
|ManyLikes
|–
|Lucky30k
|–
What are Anime Fighters Simulator codes used for?
As shown in the tables above, these are useful for players as they grant access to Luck Boosts, Yen Boosts, and EXP Boosts. Luck Boosts improve the chances of earning a new item, Yen Boosts increase earned currency, and EXP Boosts expedite the leveling process.
Codes rotate out, meaning you’ll want to redeem them when you can – so be sure to check back as we’ll keep this page updated.
When do December’s Anime Fighters Simulator codes expire?
Most codes have a shelf life of one month, before expiring towards the end of the calendar month. So, December’s codes are likely to expire late in the month, with fresh ones being added to the game in early December.
So, there you have it. All you need to know about Anime Fighters Simulator’s promo codes for December 2021.
