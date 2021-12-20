 Anime Fighters Simulator Codes in Roblox for December 2021: Free luck and EXP boosts - Dexerto
Anime Fighters Simulator Codes in Roblox for December 2021: Free luck and EXP boosts

Published: 20/Dec/2021 12:56 Updated: 20/Dec/2021 12:57

by Lloyd Coombes
Anime Fighters Simulator screenshot for Roblox
Sulley/Roblox

Anime Fighters Simulator Roblox

Anime Fighters Simulator is full of unlockables if you know which codes to redeem. Here’s the Anime Fighters Simulator code list for December 2021.

If you’ve been playing Anime Fighters Simulator in Roblox, you’ll know that there’s a lot that goes into leveling up. Thankfully, Anime Fighters Simulator codes can get you rising through the power levels with ease, buffing luck to earn better drops, or increasing EXP gains to gain levels.

This popular game in Roblox offers a ton of customizable characters, but it’s not all about fighting – there’s exploration, storefronts, and a deep progression system that can be helped along with these handy codes.

Updated December 20, 2021, with a new code.

Contents

Anime Fighters Simulator screenshot for Roblox
Sully/Roblox
Use these codes to make your Anime Fighter even more powerful.

Anime Fighters Simulator codes in Roblox (December 2021)

Here are all of the redemption codes for Anime Fighters Simulator for the month of December. These codes have been checked and are working as of December 20, 2021.

Redemption Code Reward
FlameCity (NEW) Fruits and Boosts
1MilFaves Boost
Thanks600k
 Boost
HalfBillion
 Boosts and Raid Ticket
SlimeyIsland
 Boosts and Raid Ticket
Sub2Numerous EXP boost
Sub2foxpanda Yen boost
Sub2codenex Luck boost
Sub2Veyar Luck boost
Thanksgiving Boosts
NewSulley750k Luck boost
cyclxnee Yen boost
BronzePiece_ EXP boost
RealDaireb Yen boost

How to use and redeem Anime Fighters Simulator in 2021

Here’s how to redeem your AFS codes:

  1. Open Anime Fighters Simulator by clicking the large green button on the home page.
  2. Press the Twitter-style bird icon on the left-hand side of your screen.
  3. A box will appear on-screen. Paste your code in and press the green button.
  4. If successful, green text will appear at the bottom of your screen – and any boosts will show up on the bottom-left of your screen.

Full list of Anime Fighters Simulator expired codes

Anime Fighters Simulator screenshot for Roblox
Sulley/Roblox
Make sure you don’t enter an expired code.

Below is a list of all currently expired promo codes within Anime Fighters Simulator:

Code Reward
LuckIsland
 Free boosts and defense mode token
Alchemy Land
 Super Yen Boost
Nice300k
 Luck boost
200milcrazy
 Luck boost
Gold500k
 Best code ever
SpookyIsland Boost
ShutdownCode Boost
DestinyIsland Yen and Luck boosts
NinjaRaid Free tickets
CrimesIsland Luck boost
SCity Yen and Luck boosts
Pog400k Yen boost
Thanks150k
SorryForShutdown
CurseHigh
Insane200k
Craftbug
EmptyWorld
Yeet250k
UpdateDelay
TicketCode
Epic150k
50MilThanks
Sulley500k
Nice200k
VirtualCastle
100kRecord
Sulley300k
ChimeraIsland
Almost100k
Pog125k
GhouCity
magic100K!
60kCCU
SlayerCorps
Magic100k
Awesome50k
AttackofGiants
Super75k
Sulley100k
EpicCode
Megalikes
Superlikes
ManyLikes
Lucky30k

What are Anime Fighters Simulator codes used for?

As shown in the tables above, these are useful for players as they grant access to Luck Boosts, Yen Boosts, and EXP Boosts. Luck Boosts improve the chances of earning a new item, Yen Boosts increase earned currency, and EXP Boosts expedite the leveling process.

Codes rotate out, meaning you’ll want to redeem them when you can – so be sure to check back as we’ll keep this page updated.

When do December’s Anime Fighters Simulator codes expire?

Most codes have a shelf life of one month, before expiring towards the end of the calendar month. So, December’s codes are likely to expire late in the month, with fresh ones being added to the game in early December.

So, there you have it. All you need to know about Anime Fighters Simulator’s promo codes for December 2021.

For more Roblox tips, tricks, and more promo codes, make sure to check out our guides:

