There are a lot of items you can find in Roblox but you’ll want to make sure you’ve got enough inventory space as well, so sometimes dropping items is the best way to free space. Here’s exactly how to drop items in Roblox.

Roblox is one of the most unique gaming platforms out there thanks to the huge amount of games that creators share on it which span a variety of genres. From relaxing experiences like Bee Swarm Simulator to action-packed anime titles such as Blox Fruits and Slayers Unleashed, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

You’re bound to collect a lot of items during your time in Roblox but this means your inventory space will likely fill up quickly. Thankfully you can easily drop any items you don’t need to free up more space in Roblox. So, here’s exactly how to drop items.

Roblox Corporation Your inventory in Roblox is bound to gather items over time.

How to drop items in Roblox

If you’re looking to drop some items out of your inventory while adventuring throughout Roblox, there’s a certain process that you’re going to need to take in order to get rid of some items that may be taking up a lot of space.

Similar to Minecraft, you’ll find yourself needing a lot more space in your inventory very quickly, so this is a good feature to get a hand at. But, it’s not so hard to remember, and we’re going to run over the steps down below for dropping items in Roblox.

Go into your Roblox inventory. Select the item you want to drop. Once selected, hold the item and hit Backspace on your keyboard.

Following these steps will allow you to clear some items out of your inventory, and before you know it, you’ll have lots of room for other items you’ve obtained within Roblox!

