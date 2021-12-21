Roblox All Star Tower Defense codes (December 2021) – How to get free gems, gold & characters

If you’re looking for the newest All Star Tower Defense codes in Roblox to help you earn gems, gold, and even the occasional rare character summon, we’ve got everything you need right here. In December 2021, you’ll be well on your way to buying secondary units, emotes, and more.

Redeeming these codes in All Star Tower Defense will help on your journey to unlocking those primary characters in Hero Summon by providing you with gems, making your time spent in the Roblox game that much more efficient.

Utilizing these characters will help you to secure those wins as you push back waves of enemies, progress through the leaderboard, and become one of the best defenders the game has seen. For December 2021, we’ve gathered every currently available code that you’ll need to help towards rolling those 5-star ranking units.

Contents

All Star Tower Defense codes in Roblox

There are currently five active All Star Tower Defense codes that players can claim in December 2021. As more are made available, we’ll be sure to update you right here.

Code Items -astddevs 500 Gems / 500 Gold / EXP IV december2021 300 Gems / 500 Gold KingLuffyFan200k 150 Gems / 100 Gold / King Luffy SUBTOBLAMSPOT100kBOA 150 Gems / 100 Gold / Ms. Love winterbreakwhen

250 Gems / 250 Gold

How to redeem All Star Tower Defense codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in the game is incredibly easy to do, and it only takes a few steps:

Head to the official All Star Tower Defense page and click the large green button to launch the game. Once in-game, on the right-hand side of your screen, you’ll see a large cogwheel icon. Click that. The settings menu will appear. At the bottom of this window, you’ll see ‘ENTER CODE‘. Click that, and then copy and paste the above codes into it. If successful, your code will redeem automatically.

Full list of All Star Tower Defense expired codes

Below is a list of all the expired codes, along with a list of rewards that they previously redeemed:

Code Items 100ksubnavyxflame 300 Gems / Mega Rare Super Koku Black 4partyrocking 250 Gems anniversaryastd 1,500 Gems / 1,500 Gold / Omega-Rare eatlotsonthanksgiving

300 Gems / 500 Gold fruit100k EXP III / 200 Gems goldgemgold 250 Gems / 600 Gold happyhalloween2021 200 Gems / 300 Gold / Pumpkin Capsule igot2look 250 Gems / 250 Gold longmaintenance 450 Gems longwait 450 Gems navyxflame80ksubs – navyxflameyt60k EXP III / 200 Gems novemberupdate 300 Gems / 500 Gold robloxyay EXP III / 800 Gems / 300 Gold starshipway EXP IV / 650 Gems / 650 Gold thecityofangels 250 Gems / 250 Gold wowshutdown 250 Gems

What are All Star Tower Defense codes used for in Roblox?

As a game with Gacha mechanics, redeeming codes in the game is crucial, allowing you to claim free gems and gold, which can go towards earning primary and secondary units within Hero Summon. Gold can also be used to purchase other items, so both of these currencies are incredibly important to stockpile.

As new codes are added, they can go a very long way in making your experience that much smoother.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about All Star Tower Defense codes in Roblox for December 2021.

