How to redeem Dead by Deadlight codes – September 2021 codes

Dead by Deadlight codes can work to redeem everything from free Bloodpoints to cosmetics and charms. Here’s how to redeem Dead By Deadlight codes for September 2021.
The developers at Behaviour Interactive occasionally drop chances for redeemable items for Dead By Deadlight players to collect and claim. These could include everything from Bloodpoints to upgrade your characters to items for customizing your experience.
The Dead By Deadlight devs have given away millions of Bloodpoints to this point, but only if players redeem them in time.
Dead By Deadlight codes – free Bloodpoints, more
There’s a bunch of Dead By Deadlight codes out there already for free Bloodpoints, but not all of them are active.
Throughout DBD’s 5-year life, there’ve been plenty of redeemable ones that have since expired. But that’s okay, since Behaviour Interactive have a habit of releasing a few every once in a while.
If there’s ever a new active code, we’ll update the list below and transfer them over to the expired section to keep the complete picture.
Active Dead By Deadlight codes – September 2021
|Code
|Reward
|NICE
|69 Bloodpoints
|PRIDE
|Pride Сharm (never expires)
|INSERTCOIN
|New charm
Expired Dead By Deadlight codes
|Code
|Reward
|BOOP
|Meg’s Pig Mask
|HISSANDHERS
|Free Charms
|GOLDENBROS
|Wraith and David Cosmetic Pieces
|AUSOME
|Wraith and David Cosmetic Pieces
|PIECEOFCAKE
|Teddy Bear and Year 5 Cake Charms
|BETTERTHANONE
|Wraith and David Cosmetic Pieces
|RANKROULETTE
|250,000 Bloodpoints
|AD800947-01A7-4DEF-81AD-40DDC501DE50
|250K Bloodpoints + 1,000 Shards
|ANNIVERSARYFRAGMENTS
|10 Rift Fragments
|KODOMONOHI2021
|60,000 Bloodpoints
|MIDORINOHI2021
|50,000 Bloodpoints
|KENPOUKINENBI2021
|40,000 Bloodpoints
|DJC2021
|100,000 Bloodpoints
|TWITTERLORGE
|100,000 Bloodpoints
|BILIBILI200K
|200,000 Bloodpoints
|TWITTERSMOL
|1 Bloodpoint
|LUCKYCHARM
|Lunar New Year charm
|LUNARNEWGEAR
|Lunar New Year cosmetic for The Spirit
|BULLSHIRT
|Lunar New Year cosmetic for Adam Francis
|ZARINOX
|Lunar New Year cosmetic for Zarina
|DISCORD200K
|200,000 Bloodpoints
|NEWYEARNEWENTITY
|New Year ‘21 Charm
|FROSTYBLIGHT
|The Blight’s Frosty Eyes
|METATRON
|Cheryl’s Sweater of Metatron
|FROSTYTWINS
|The Twins’ Frosty Eyes
|PATHFINDER
|Elodie’s Pathfinder’s Sweater
|FROSTYDEATH
|The Deathslinger’s Frosty Eyes
|HOLIDAYFORMAL
|Felix’s Holiday Formal Sweater
|NICESTOCKING
|Survivor’s Stocking Charm
|SNAPSNAP
|Zarina’s Snap Snap Sweater
|NAUGHTYSTOCKING
|Killer’s Stocking Charm
|TWITCHORTREAT
|Trap-o-Lantern charm
|ETERNALBLIGHT
|Blighted Jack charm
|SWEETDREAMS
|Perk Treats charm
|ENTITYPLEASED
|150,000 Bloodpoints
|ENTITYDISPLEASED
|1 Bloodpoints
|DISCORD150K
|150,000 Bloodpoints
|VK100K
|100,000 Bloodpoints
|ENTITYSLITTLEHELPER
|Reindeer Charm
|HAPPY1001
|100,100 Bloodpoints
|DBDDAYJP2020
|202,000 Bloodpoints
|GIFTTHERIFT
|20 free Rift Fragments
|OVER5000
|5,001 Bloodpoints
|ONLY5000
|5,000 Bloodpoints
|FUKUHAUCHI
|100,000 Bloodpoints
|HAPPYGOLDENWEEK2021
|30,000 Bloodpoints
How to redeem Dead by Deadlight codes
The process couldn’t be easier to redeem DbD codes to claim free charms and the like. Simply navigate to the store where you can find and access the Redeem Code prompt.
There you simply input any active code you see above to claim your free Dead by Deadlight cosmetics or Bloodpoints.
For people that keep up on the DbD codes, there’s plenty of free content and in-game currency to claim so check back every once in a while for new opportunities.