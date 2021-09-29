How to redeem Dead by Deadlight codes – September 2021 codes

Dead by Deadlight codes can work to redeem everything from free Bloodpoints to cosmetics and charms. Here’s how to redeem Dead By Deadlight codes for September 2021.

The developers at Behaviour Interactive occasionally drop chances for redeemable items for Dead By Deadlight players to collect and claim. These could include everything from Bloodpoints to upgrade your characters to items for customizing your experience.

The Dead By Deadlight devs have given away millions of Bloodpoints to this point, but only if players redeem them in time.

Dead By Deadlight codes – free Bloodpoints, more

There’s a bunch of Dead By Deadlight codes out there already for free Bloodpoints, but not all of them are active.

Throughout DBD’s 5-year life, there’ve been plenty of redeemable ones that have since expired. But that’s okay, since Behaviour Interactive have a habit of releasing a few every once in a while.

If there’s ever a new active code, we’ll update the list below and transfer them over to the expired section to keep the complete picture.

Active Dead By Deadlight codes – September 2021

Code Reward NICE 69 Bloodpoints PRIDE Pride Сharm (never expires) INSERTCOIN New charm

Expired Dead By Deadlight codes

Code Reward BOOP Meg’s Pig Mask HISSANDHERS Free Charms GOLDENBROS Wraith and David Cosmetic Pieces AUSOME Wraith and David Cosmetic Pieces PIECEOFCAKE Teddy Bear and Year 5 Cake Charms BETTERTHANONE Wraith and David Cosmetic Pieces RANKROULETTE 250,000 Bloodpoints AD800947-01A7-4DEF-81AD-40DDC501DE50 250K Bloodpoints + 1,000 Shards ANNIVERSARYFRAGMENTS 10 Rift Fragments KODOMONOHI2021 60,000 Bloodpoints MIDORINOHI2021 50,000 Bloodpoints KENPOUKINENBI2021 40,000 Bloodpoints DJC2021 100,000 Bloodpoints TWITTERLORGE 100,000 Bloodpoints BILIBILI200K 200,000 Bloodpoints TWITTERSMOL 1 Bloodpoint LUCKYCHARM Lunar New Year charm LUNARNEWGEAR Lunar New Year cosmetic for The Spirit BULLSHIRT Lunar New Year cosmetic for Adam Francis ZARINOX Lunar New Year cosmetic for Zarina DISCORD200K 200,000 Bloodpoints NEWYEARNEWENTITY New Year ‘21 Charm FROSTYBLIGHT The Blight’s Frosty Eyes METATRON Cheryl’s Sweater of Metatron FROSTYTWINS The Twins’ Frosty Eyes PATHFINDER Elodie’s Pathfinder’s Sweater FROSTYDEATH The Deathslinger’s Frosty Eyes HOLIDAYFORMAL Felix’s Holiday Formal Sweater NICESTOCKING Survivor’s Stocking Charm SNAPSNAP Zarina’s Snap Snap Sweater NAUGHTYSTOCKING Killer’s Stocking Charm TWITCHORTREAT Trap-o-Lantern charm ETERNALBLIGHT Blighted Jack charm SWEETDREAMS Perk Treats charm ENTITYPLEASED 150,000 Bloodpoints ENTITYDISPLEASED 1 Bloodpoints DISCORD150K 150,000 Bloodpoints VK100K 100,000 Bloodpoints ENTITYSLITTLEHELPER Reindeer Charm HAPPY1001 100,100 Bloodpoints DBDDAYJP2020 202,000 Bloodpoints GIFTTHERIFT 20 free Rift Fragments OVER5000 5,001 Bloodpoints ONLY5000 5,000 Bloodpoints FUKUHAUCHI 100,000 Bloodpoints HAPPYGOLDENWEEK2021 30,000 Bloodpoints

How to redeem Dead by Deadlight codes

The process couldn’t be easier to redeem DbD codes to claim free charms and the like. Simply navigate to the store where you can find and access the Redeem Code prompt.

There you simply input any active code you see above to claim your free Dead by Deadlight cosmetics or Bloodpoints.

For people that keep up on the DbD codes, there’s plenty of free content and in-game currency to claim so check back every once in a while for new opportunities.