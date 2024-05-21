Roblox The Classic event: Start date, rumored games, how to participate, & more

The newest Roblox event, The Classic is set to celebrate some of the platform’s most beloved experiences for a fun throwback experience. Here’s all the information you need about The Classic including its duration, and all the games involved.

Whether you’re diving into an action-packed anime title like Blox Fruits, YBA, and Ninja Legends, or an intense match of Murder Mystery 2 with friends, Roblox is packed with exciting content to enjoy.

As well as a massive library that spans every genre you could want, there are also regular events that bring the entire community together no matter what kind of game you prefer. The Classic is one such event that’s bound to provide a nostalgic experience you won’t forget.

From The Classic’s start date to all the participating games, this is everything there is to know about it so far.

Roblox Corporation

Roblox The Classic will begin on May 23, 2024, and run until May 28, 2024.

It will be available to play on PC, mobile, and VR, however, it’s important to note that some quests will only be available on certain platforms. If you run out of quests to do on your current device, you may need to switch to another.

Every rumored game to appear in Roblox Classic

The official list of games hasn’t been confirmed by Roblox just yet, but the following titles have all been rumored to appear with some recently changing their badges to classic designs which have furthered speculation from fans:

We’ll update this list once the games are officially confirmed.

How to participate

To participate in the event, you’ll need to go to The Classic hub in Roblox once it’s live on May 23, 2024.

As you complete different in-game experiences, you’ll earn tokens to exchange for Avatar items and find hidden Tix to gain exclusive hub rewards. Tokens can be earned by completing challenges but Tix has to be found so it’s worth taking the time to search around each area you visit!

The more tokens and Tix you collect, the more prizes you’ll get. You’ll be able to keep track of the amount of tokens and Tix you’ve earned via the hub, which is also where you’ll receive each item you unlock once you’ve got a predetermined amount of either currency.

It’s also important to note that you’ll keep any tokens and Tix you earn but don’t redeem during The Classic so don’t worry about spending them all, as there’ll be more opportunities to use them in the future.

All Rewards you can earn during Roblox Classic

Roblox Corporation You can earn unique rewards during The Classic.

As well as unlocking rewards by competing in the hub, two bundles have also been released for players to purchase with Robux that will unlock rewards during the event. These bundles and their prices are as follows:

While the exact rewards you earn from the bundles haven’t been revealed yet, we’ll update this page once they are confirmed.

A Classic VIP shirt is now available to download for free via Roblox Marketplace. Its description reads “Who knows what doors it’ll open for you!” so wearing one for the event could potentially result in even more rewards.

That’s everything we know about The Classic so far. For more exciting Roblox content, check out the best music codes and Decal IDs. Finally, if you’re planning to enjoy the event with friends, make sure you know how to enable voice chat.