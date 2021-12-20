 Roblox Shindo Life codes December 2021 - How to get free Spins, EXP & Coins - Dexerto
Roblox Shindo Life codes December 2021 – How to get free Spins, EXP & Coins

Published: 20/Dec/2021 12:41 Updated: 20/Dec/2021 12:44

by Ava Thompson-Powell
A character from Shindo Life in Roblox
Roblox Corporation / RELL World

Shindo Life codes in Roblox can help you to get some free spins to win fantastic items, helping to take your time spent fighting opponents out in arenas to the very next level. In December 2021, there are lots of codes available, including EXP boosts and plenty of Spins.

Every month, players in the Roblox-based Shindo Life can redeem different codes in the game, granting a wide array of items such as free Spins, EXP, and even RELL Coins.

Previously known as Shinobi Life 2 and developed by RELL World, the game takes place in a similar environment to the likes of Naruto. For December, we’ve gathered every available code so far that you’ll need to make your experience that much smoother.

Updated December 20, 2021, with new codes.

Contents

The edit character screen in Shindo Life, where you can enter codes for free items
Roblox Corporation / RELL World
Head to the ‘Edit’ screen to enter the available codes to claim free items.

Shindo Life codes in Roblox (December 2021)

There are currently four active Shindo Life codes that players can claim in December 2021. As more are made available, we’ll be sure to update you right here.

Code Items
BullyMaguire! (NEW) 150 Spins
PeterPorker! (NEW) 150 Spins
Spooderman! (NEW) Points reset
Subscribe2CaribBros!
 15,000 RELL Coins

How to redeem Shindo Life codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in Shindo Life is incredibly easy to do, and it only takes a couple of steps:

  1. Proceed to the official Shindo page and click the large green button to launch the game.
  2. Once in-game, on the left side of your screen, you’ll see ‘Game Mode Select‘ with two red arrows above and below ‘Play‘.
  3. Click those until you see ‘Edit‘ and select it.
  4. The character customization screen will open. Here, press Tab on your keyboard and find [YOUTUBE CODE] on the top right of your screen.
  5. Click that, and then copy and paste the above codes into it.
  6. If successful, your code will redeem automatically.
Artwork featuring a man dressed in red by RELL World, developers of Shindo Life in Roblox
Roblox Corporation / RELL World
These codes will take your gameplay to the next level in Shindo Life.

Full list of Shindo Life expired codes

Below is a list of all the currently expired codes in the game, along with the rewards they previously redeemed:

Code Items
10MillEXP!
 10 Million EXP / 4,000 RELL Coins
100OPDATESmon!
 90 Spins
150kayRC! 150,000 RELL Coins
AlphiramaAkuma!
 150 Spins
AlphiramaShizen! 150 Spins
BacktoWok! 90 Spins
BankaiDokei! 25,000 RELL Coins / 250 Spins
beDaSauceMon 90 Spins
BenkeiEkuman! 90 Spins
berryCoolMon! 30 Spins
BETTERgraphics! 250 Spins
bigBeardMon! 5 Million EXP
bigExperienceMon! 2x EXP for 1 hour
biggerShOOs! 25 Spins
bigjobMON!
 30 Spins
BIGmonLEEKS!
 200 Spins
BigRELLmonCode! 5,000 RELL Coins / 50 Spins
bigthickcodeMon!
 90 Spins
bossMonRELL!
 90 Spins
Cowabunging!
 5,000 RELL Coins
chadSanGiGA! 2x EXP
chapEmUp! 90 Spins
checkmateMon! 30 Spins
chillenBuildenMon! 30 Spins
CleanAnimsMON! 30 Spins
DaBoatWEELfloat! 5,000 RELL Coins
de2001! 500 Spins
de2002! 500 Spins
de2003! 500 Spins
de2004! 500 Spins
de2005! 500 Spins
DEEBLEexPE!
 2x EXP for 1 hour
deTingBigMon! 5,000 RELL Coins / 50 Spins
EpicGRAPHICS! 30,000 RELL Coins
FannyPacked!
 40 Spins
fellaDeRELLa! 30 Spins
FiredUpMon! 30 Spins
FlippingWokMon! 90 Spins
FREExpMOM! EXP Boost
giftFOEdayZ!
 5 Million EXP
halfChikenMon! 90 Spins
HardWokMon! 90 Spins
howToSleepMon! 5,000 RELL Coins / 50 Spins
IeatChiken!
 200 Spins
J0eStar! 30 Spins
LetDeMonWok! 90 Spins
NewEFFECTS! 500 Spins
PetdeDogMon! 90 Spins
poopENhoopyEn 2,000 RELL Coins / 25 Spins
Pray4Update!
 200 Spins
R3LLPATCHY! 5,000 RELL Coins / 50 Spins
Raioojun!
 90 Spins
RELLniceCode! 7,000 RELL Coins / 70 Spins
RunningfromDeMon! 200 Spins
shhcheaKs!
 25 Spins
shhneckT!
 25 Spins
ShindoBlickyHittingMilly!
 10,000 RELL Coins / 150 Spins
ShindoGraphics! 500 Spins
shrekT! 25 Spins
S0rry4BUGZ! 4,000 RELL Coins / 50 Spins
TaiMister! 150 Spins
ToSleepMon!
 5,000 RELL Coins / 50 Spins
tingsMonTings! Double EXP for 1 hour
UpdateIsHERE!
 20,000 RELL Coins
useDeBrainMon! 90 Spins
VerifiedTwitter! 5,000 RELL Coins / 75 Spins

What are Shindo Life codes used for in Roblox?

As shown in the tables above, Shindo Life codes are useful for players as they grant fantastic bonuses to help defeat players easier by gaining EXP boosts to progress quicker, free Spins, or even providing RELL Coins to utilize.

New codes are added quite often, and they can go a very long way in making your experience that much smoother.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Shindo Life codes in Roblox for December 2021.

For more Roblox tips, tricks, and more promo codes, make sure to check out our guides:

