Roblox Shindo Life codes December 2021 – How to get free Spins, EXP & Coins

Shindo Life codes in Roblox can help you to get some free spins to win fantastic items, helping to take your time spent fighting opponents out in arenas to the very next level. In December 2021, there are lots of codes available, including EXP boosts and plenty of Spins.

Every month, players in the Roblox-based Shindo Life can redeem different codes in the game, granting a wide array of items such as free Spins, EXP, and even RELL Coins.

Previously known as Shinobi Life 2 and developed by RELL World, the game takes place in a similar environment to the likes of Naruto. For December, we’ve gathered every available code so far that you’ll need to make your experience that much smoother.

Updated December 20, 2021, with new codes.

Shindo Life codes in Roblox (December 2021)

There are currently four active Shindo Life codes that players can claim in December 2021. As more are made available, we’ll be sure to update you right here.

Code Items BullyMaguire! (NEW) 150 Spins PeterPorker! (NEW) 150 Spins Spooderman! (NEW) Points reset Subscribe2CaribBros!

15,000 RELL Coins

How to redeem Shindo Life codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in Shindo Life is incredibly easy to do, and it only takes a couple of steps:

Proceed to the official Shindo page and click the large green button to launch the game. Once in-game, on the left side of your screen, you’ll see ‘Game Mode Select‘ with two red arrows above and below ‘Play‘. Click those until you see ‘Edit‘ and select it. The character customization screen will open. Here, press Tab on your keyboard and find [YOUTUBE CODE] on the top right of your screen. Click that, and then copy and paste the above codes into it. If successful, your code will redeem automatically.

Full list of Shindo Life expired codes

Below is a list of all the currently expired codes in the game, along with the rewards they previously redeemed:

Code Items 10MillEXP!

10 Million EXP / 4,000 RELL Coins 100OPDATESmon!

90 Spins 150kayRC! 150,000 RELL Coins AlphiramaAkuma!

150 Spins AlphiramaShizen! 150 Spins BacktoWok! 90 Spins BankaiDokei! 25,000 RELL Coins / 250 Spins beDaSauceMon 90 Spins BenkeiEkuman! 90 Spins berryCoolMon! 30 Spins BETTERgraphics! 250 Spins bigBeardMon! 5 Million EXP bigExperienceMon! 2x EXP for 1 hour biggerShOOs! 25 Spins bigjobMON!

30 Spins BIGmonLEEKS!

200 Spins BigRELLmonCode! 5,000 RELL Coins / 50 Spins bigthickcodeMon!

90 Spins bossMonRELL!

90 Spins Cowabunging!

5,000 RELL Coins chadSanGiGA! 2x EXP chapEmUp! 90 Spins checkmateMon! 30 Spins chillenBuildenMon! 30 Spins CleanAnimsMON! 30 Spins DaBoatWEELfloat! 5,000 RELL Coins de2001! 500 Spins de2002! 500 Spins de2003! 500 Spins de2004! 500 Spins de2005! 500 Spins DEEBLEexPE!

2x EXP for 1 hour deTingBigMon! 5,000 RELL Coins / 50 Spins EpicGRAPHICS! 30,000 RELL Coins FannyPacked!

40 Spins fellaDeRELLa! 30 Spins FiredUpMon! 30 Spins FlippingWokMon! 90 Spins FREExpMOM! EXP Boost giftFOEdayZ!

5 Million EXP halfChikenMon! 90 Spins HardWokMon! 90 Spins howToSleepMon! 5,000 RELL Coins / 50 Spins IeatChiken!

200 Spins J0eStar! 30 Spins LetDeMonWok! 90 Spins NewEFFECTS! 500 Spins PetdeDogMon! 90 Spins poopENhoopyEn 2,000 RELL Coins / 25 Spins Pray4Update!

200 Spins R3LLPATCHY! 5,000 RELL Coins / 50 Spins Raioojun!

90 Spins RELLniceCode! 7,000 RELL Coins / 70 Spins RunningfromDeMon! 200 Spins shhcheaKs!

25 Spins shhneckT!

25 Spins ShindoBlickyHittingMilly!

10,000 RELL Coins / 150 Spins ShindoGraphics! 500 Spins shrekT! 25 Spins S0rry4BUGZ! 4,000 RELL Coins / 50 Spins TaiMister! 150 Spins ToSleepMon!

5,000 RELL Coins / 50 Spins tingsMonTings! Double EXP for 1 hour UpdateIsHERE!

20,000 RELL Coins useDeBrainMon! 90 Spins VerifiedTwitter! 5,000 RELL Coins / 75 Spins

What are Shindo Life codes used for in Roblox?

As shown in the tables above, Shindo Life codes are useful for players as they grant fantastic bonuses to help defeat players easier by gaining EXP boosts to progress quicker, free Spins, or even providing RELL Coins to utilize.

New codes are added quite often, and they can go a very long way in making your experience that much smoother.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Shindo Life codes in Roblox for December 2021.

For more Roblox tips, tricks, and more promo codes, make sure to check out our guides:

