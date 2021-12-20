Roblox Shindo Life codes December 2021 – How to get free Spins, EXP & Coins

Shindo Life codes in Roblox can help you to get some free spins to win fantastic items, helping to take your time spent fighting opponents out in arenas to the very next level. In December 2021, there are lots of codes available, including EXP boosts and plenty of Spins.
Every month, players in the Roblox-based Shindo Life can redeem different codes in the game, granting a wide array of items such as free Spins, EXP, and even RELL Coins.
Previously known as Shinobi Life 2 and developed by RELL World, the game takes place in a similar environment to the likes of Naruto. For December, we’ve gathered every available code so far that you’ll need to make your experience that much smoother.
Updated December 20, 2021, with new codes.
Contents
- Shindo Life codes in Roblox
- How to redeem codes
- All expired Shindo Life codes in 2021
- What are codes in Shindo Life used for?
Shindo Life codes in Roblox (December 2021)
There are currently four active Shindo Life codes that players can claim in December 2021. As more are made available, we’ll be sure to update you right here.
|Code
|Items
|BullyMaguire! (NEW)
|150 Spins
|PeterPorker! (NEW)
|150 Spins
|Spooderman! (NEW)
|Points reset
|Subscribe2CaribBros!
|15,000 RELL Coins
How to redeem Shindo Life codes in Roblox
Redeeming codes in Shindo Life is incredibly easy to do, and it only takes a couple of steps:
- Proceed to the official Shindo page and click the large green button to launch the game.
- Once in-game, on the left side of your screen, you’ll see ‘Game Mode Select‘ with two red arrows above and below ‘Play‘.
- Click those until you see ‘Edit‘ and select it.
- The character customization screen will open. Here, press Tab on your keyboard and find [YOUTUBE CODE] on the top right of your screen.
- Click that, and then copy and paste the above codes into it.
- If successful, your code will redeem automatically.
Full list of Shindo Life expired codes
Below is a list of all the currently expired codes in the game, along with the rewards they previously redeemed:
|Code
|Items
|10MillEXP!
|10 Million EXP / 4,000 RELL Coins
|100OPDATESmon!
|90 Spins
|150kayRC!
|150,000 RELL Coins
|AlphiramaAkuma!
|150 Spins
|AlphiramaShizen!
|150 Spins
|BacktoWok!
|90 Spins
|BankaiDokei!
|25,000 RELL Coins / 250 Spins
|beDaSauceMon
|90 Spins
|BenkeiEkuman!
|90 Spins
|berryCoolMon!
|30 Spins
|BETTERgraphics!
|250 Spins
|bigBeardMon!
|5 Million EXP
|bigExperienceMon!
|2x EXP for 1 hour
|biggerShOOs!
|25 Spins
|bigjobMON!
|30 Spins
|BIGmonLEEKS!
|200 Spins
|BigRELLmonCode!
|5,000 RELL Coins / 50 Spins
|bigthickcodeMon!
|90 Spins
|bossMonRELL!
|90 Spins
|Cowabunging!
|5,000 RELL Coins
|chadSanGiGA!
|2x EXP
|chapEmUp!
|90 Spins
|checkmateMon!
|30 Spins
|chillenBuildenMon!
|30 Spins
|CleanAnimsMON!
|30 Spins
|DaBoatWEELfloat!
|5,000 RELL Coins
|de2001!
|500 Spins
|de2002!
|500 Spins
|de2003!
|500 Spins
|de2004!
|500 Spins
|de2005!
|500 Spins
|DEEBLEexPE!
|2x EXP for 1 hour
|deTingBigMon!
|5,000 RELL Coins / 50 Spins
|EpicGRAPHICS!
|30,000 RELL Coins
|FannyPacked!
|40 Spins
|fellaDeRELLa!
|30 Spins
|FiredUpMon!
|30 Spins
|FlippingWokMon!
|90 Spins
|FREExpMOM!
|EXP Boost
|giftFOEdayZ!
|5 Million EXP
|halfChikenMon!
|90 Spins
|HardWokMon!
|90 Spins
|howToSleepMon!
|5,000 RELL Coins / 50 Spins
|IeatChiken!
|200 Spins
|J0eStar!
|30 Spins
|LetDeMonWok!
|90 Spins
|NewEFFECTS!
|500 Spins
|PetdeDogMon!
|90 Spins
|poopENhoopyEn
|2,000 RELL Coins / 25 Spins
|Pray4Update!
|200 Spins
|R3LLPATCHY!
|5,000 RELL Coins / 50 Spins
|Raioojun!
|90 Spins
|RELLniceCode!
|7,000 RELL Coins / 70 Spins
|RunningfromDeMon!
|200 Spins
|shhcheaKs!
|25 Spins
|shhneckT!
|25 Spins
|ShindoBlickyHittingMilly!
|10,000 RELL Coins / 150 Spins
|ShindoGraphics!
|500 Spins
|shrekT!
|25 Spins
|S0rry4BUGZ!
|4,000 RELL Coins / 50 Spins
|TaiMister!
|150 Spins
|ToSleepMon!
|5,000 RELL Coins / 50 Spins
|tingsMonTings!
|Double EXP for 1 hour
|UpdateIsHERE!
|20,000 RELL Coins
|useDeBrainMon!
|90 Spins
|VerifiedTwitter!
|5,000 RELL Coins / 75 Spins
What are Shindo Life codes used for in Roblox?
As shown in the tables above, Shindo Life codes are useful for players as they grant fantastic bonuses to help defeat players easier by gaining EXP boosts to progress quicker, free Spins, or even providing RELL Coins to utilize.
New codes are added quite often, and they can go a very long way in making your experience that much smoother.
So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Shindo Life codes in Roblox for December 2021.
For more Roblox tips, tricks, and more promo codes, make sure to check out our guides:
