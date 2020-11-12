How to watch Lil Nas X's virtual Roblox concert: Start times - Dexerto

Old Town Road rapper Lil Nas X is joining forces with Roblox to host an interactive, virtual concert. Here’s how you can watch for free.

Lil Nas X has spent most of 2020 teasing his debut album, the follow-up to his wildly successful 7 EP. But before we get that, he’s debuting a Christmas single called Holiday, and the first live performance will take place on the Roblox gaming platform.

The massively popular multiplayer title was originally released back in 2006, and currently boasts over 150 million monthly users. The game allows members of its online community to design their own games and jump into levels created by other players, too.

The concert will be hosted in an online event space custom-designed by Roblox for an immersive experience. It will feature several different themed stages, and use the latest in shadowing, lighting, and physically-based rendering (PBR) facial recognition technologies.

“We’re throwing the biggest virtual concert of 2020, and I hope everybody in the world can come check it out,” said Lil Nas X. “I feel very lucky to be the first artist to ever do this on Roblox. We had so much fun putting this together for my fans, and I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

How to watch Lil Nas X’s Roblox concert

If you want to take part in Lil Nas X’s interactive concert on Roblox, you can sign up for a free account right here, then tune in when the concert takes place.

The show is actually split into three different timezones. The main event (aimed at US audiences) takes place Saturday, November 14 at 1 PM PST; Asia’s encore takes place Saturday, November 14 at 10 PM PST; and Europe’s encore takes place Sunday, November 15 at 9 AM PST.

Streamers will likely be broadcasting the concert on YouTube and Twitch too, so you can catch the action there if you miss it in-game.

A pre-show Q&A with Lil Nas X will also be held Friday, November 13 at 4 PM PST.

Lil Nas X Roblox concert start times:

Pre-show: Friday, Nov 13 – 4PM PST / 7PM EST / 12AM GMT

US Concert: Saturday, Nov 14 – 1PM PST / 4PM EST / 9PM GMT

Asia Encore: Saturday, Nov 14 – 10PM PST / 1AM EST (Nov 15) / 6AM GMT (Nov 15)

Europe Encore: Sunday, Nov 15 – 9AM PST / 12PM EST / 5PM GMT / 6PM EU

Roblox have revealed that players can get limited-edition, in-game merchandise themed around Lil Nas X’s music videos for their avatars. These include neon headphones and a bejeweled cowboy hat, and will be available leading up to the day of the concert on November 14.

Virtual concerts are growing in popularity, thanks in no small part to the ongoing global health crisis which has put a temporary stop to the live music industry. When Travis Scott performed in Fortnite, it drew in an incredible 12.3 million concurrent viewers.