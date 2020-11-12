 How to watch Lil Nas X's virtual Roblox concert: Start times - Dexerto
How to watch Lil Nas X’s virtual Roblox concert: Start times

Published: 12/Nov/2020 17:57

by Daniel Megarry
Lil Nas X concert in Roblox
Roblox

Old Town Road rapper Lil Nas X is joining forces with Roblox to host an interactive, virtual concert. Here’s how you can watch for free.

Lil Nas X has spent most of 2020 teasing his debut album, the follow-up to his wildly successful 7 EP. But before we get that, he’s debuting a Christmas single called Holiday, and the first live performance will take place on the Roblox gaming platform.

The massively popular multiplayer title was originally released back in 2006, and currently boasts over 150 million monthly users. The game allows members of its online community to design their own games and jump into levels created by other players, too.

Lil Nas X Old Town Road
YouTube
Lil Nas X will perform a virtual concert in Roblox

The concert will be hosted in an online event space custom-designed by Roblox for an immersive experience. It will feature several different themed stages, and use the latest in shadowing, lighting, and physically-based rendering (PBR) facial recognition technologies.

“We’re throwing the biggest virtual concert of 2020, and I hope everybody in the world can come check it out,” said Lil Nas X. “I feel very lucky to be the first artist to ever do this on Roblox. We had so much fun putting this together for my fans, and I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

How to watch Lil Nas X’s Roblox concert

If you want to take part in Lil Nas X’s interactive concert on Roblox, you can sign up for a free account right here, then tune in when the concert takes place.

The show is actually split into three different timezones. The main event (aimed at US audiences) takes place Saturday, November 14 at 1 PM PST; Asia’s encore takes place Saturday, November 14 at 10 PM PST; and Europe’s encore takes place Sunday, November 15 at 9 AM PST.

Streamers will likely be broadcasting the concert on YouTube and Twitch too, so you can catch the action there if you miss it in-game.

Lil Nas X Roblox concert schedule
Roblox
There will be three concert showtimes for the US, Asia and Europe to tune in

A pre-show Q&A with Lil Nas X will also be held Friday, November 13 at 4 PM PST.

Lil Nas X Roblox concert start times:

  • Pre-show: Friday, Nov 13 – 4PM PST / 7PM EST / 12AM GMT
  • US Concert: Saturday, Nov 14 – 1PM PST / 4PM EST / 9PM GMT
  • Asia Encore: Saturday, Nov 14 – 10PM PST / 1AM EST (Nov 15) / 6AM GMT (Nov 15)
  • Europe Encore: Sunday, Nov 15 – 9AM PST / 12PM EST / 5PM GMT / 6PM EU

Roblox have revealed that players can get limited-edition, in-game merchandise themed around Lil Nas X’s music videos for their avatars. These include neon headphones and a bejeweled cowboy hat, and will be available leading up to the day of the concert on November 14.

Virtual concerts are growing in popularity, thanks in no small part to the ongoing global health crisis which has put a temporary stop to the live music industry. When Travis Scott performed in Fortnite, it drew in an incredible 12.3 million concurrent viewers.

Could Joe Rogan actually be the next host of Jeopardy?

Published: 12/Nov/2020 17:52

by Georgina Smith
Joe Rigan next to the Jeopardy logo
YouTube: Joe Rogan Experience

Joe Rogan has rather surprisingly cropped up as a possible name to become the new host of game-show Jeopardy among a list of famous faces, though the odds don’t look to be in his favor.

After the passing of beloved Jeopardy host Alex Trebek, people have been speculating over who is set to take on the big responsibility of hosting the show, and some of the names that have come up have been interesting to say the least.

The show is based on a general knowledge quiz format, and the newest version has been running since 1984. Though the earliest episodes of the show date back as far as the 1960s, and it has naturally become an iconic cultural phenomenon in that time.

Joe Rogan Kanye West interview
Joe Rogan Experience
Joe Rogan’s guest list includes a host of famous faces such as Kanye West.

In a sportsbook’s list of possible contenders for the position of presenter shared by Steven Zeitchik, people were given a glimpse into who the front runners were for the role, some of the most likely choices including Ken Jennings, the player with the longest Jeopardy streak of 74 games.

But one surprising name appears at the bottom of the list – Joe Rogan. Rogan has made a huge name for himself primarily via his hugely successful podcast ‘the Joe Rogan Experience’ in which he interviews a range of high profile figures from multiple industries, garnering him a substantial 10 million subscribers.

Rogan was even touted as a potential candidate by the New York Times, who highlighted a number of fans who had wishes of the Podcaster taking up the mantle.

The ease at which he handles a variety of personalities would certainly seem to set him up to be a decent game show host – though the odds aren’t looking too great for Rogan at an unlikely 66/1.

While the odds remain very low, his presence on the list has got people talking, with some people all for the idea of their favorite podcast host taking on a new challenge, and others dead against the idea.

Rogan has not personally thrown his name out for consideration, but it has got people thinking about which unlikely celebs they’d like to host the popular game show.