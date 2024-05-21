GamingRoblox

Roblox The Classic: How to claim the free VIP shirt

Titas Khan
cover art featuring The Classic VIP shirt from Roblox.Roblox

After the massive success of The Hunt, Roblox is gearing up to host another platform-wide event called The Classic and there’s a free VIP shirt that you can claim before the event goes live.

The Classic is an upcoming event in Roblox, scheduled to go live on May 23, 2024, and will feature quests across several titles on the platform. Completing these quests will earn you rewards such as TIX and badges that can further help you unlock in-game cosmetics.

One such cosmetic that you can claim even before the event goes live, is The Classic VIP shirt, an exclusive event-themed cosmetic. Additionally, the cosmetic’s description on the Roblox website has an interesting twist to it, saying “Who knows what doors it’ll open for you!” This suggests that the VIP shirt could unlock exclusive quests during the event.

cover art for The Classic event in Roblox.Roblox
The Classic will be a platform-wide event involving several titles on Roblox.

How to claim The Classic VIP shirt in Roblox

The Classic VIP shirt is available for free in the Roblox Marketplace and you can claim it by visiting the official page on the platform and clicking on the Buy button. You can equip the cosmetic for your character from your Roblox inventory once it has been purchased,

Although Roblox hasn’t confirmed any games that will be a part of The Classic event, rumors have suggested 15 titles, including Bee Swarm Simulator, Adopt Me!, and Driving Empire, that could be a part of the upcoming in-game festivities. It will be interesting to see what kind of benefits and perks this shirt will unlock during the course of the five-day event.

That’s everything about The Classic VIP shirt so far. For more exciting Roblox content, check out the best music codes and Decal IDs. Finally, if you’re planning to enjoy the event with friends, make sure you know how to enable voice chat.

About The Author

Titas Khan

Titas is a Dexerto gaming and guides writer. An avid follower of esports titles such as Valorant and Dota 2 and also has a special interest in Roblox, and mobile games such as Clash Royale and Wild Rift. He has previously worked at Sportskeeda Esports and Gfinity Esports before joining the team at Dexerto as a Games Writer.

