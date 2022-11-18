How to get Wooper & Quagsire in Pokemon Scarlet Violet: In-game trade location

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet still has a method for finding the original blue form of Wooper, not just Paldean Wooper. Here, we’ll show you a simple NPC in-game trade to get it and Quagsire.
The Gen 9 Dex has added a brand-new Wooper form, Paldean Wooper, and it’s got a completely different evolution as well, called Clodsire.
These two Pokemon are both poision/ground-type Pokemon, but don’t worry, if you’re looking for the original blue forms we’ve got you covered.
Where to find blue Wooper in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
If you’re looking to snag the blue Wooper in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, there is an NPC in-game trade to get it easily.
Here’s exactly where to find it:
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
- Load up Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
- First of all catch a Paldean Wooper – guide here.
- Then, visit the Cascarrafa on the Paldea region map.
- Walk towards the fountain on the middle level of the town.
- Approach an NPC with an orange text box.
- Interact with them and trade a Paldean Wooper for a blue Wooper, called Manchester.
Below you can see the exact location of this in-game trade, just in case you’re struggling to track the NPC down:
How to get Quagsire in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Once you have completed the in-game NPC trade to get a blue Wooper, it will evolve at level 20.
At the time of writing, this is the only possible method to crossing these two water/ground-type Pokemon off your hunting list.
If you’re interested in any more Pokemon location guides, check out our full Pokedex here.