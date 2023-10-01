How to get the Razor Fang in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The Razor Fang is an evolution item in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet used to evolve Gligar. Here’s where you can find one.

The Generation 9 games’ Teal Mask DLC has introduced several new and returning Pokemon. The first part of the expansion marked the debut of creatures like Ogerpon, Okidogi, Munkidori, and more.

Additionally, The Teal Mask included the return of a few familiar favorites that didn’t make it into the base games. For example, the DLC added the Ground/Flying-type Pokemon Gligar and its evolution, Gliscor. However, it remains exclusive to the Pokemon Scarlet DLC in addition to Cramorant.

Keep reading to learn where you can find a Razor Fang to evolve Gligar into Gliscor.

Where to find the Razor Fang in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

There are several ways to obtain a Razor Fang in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Keep reading for the following methods:

Kitakami Pokedex

You can get a Razor Fang by completing 110 entries in the Kitakami Pokedex. Head to the Pokedex app’s rewards menu by pressing the X button to earn this item.

Ogre Oustin’ Minigame

The Razor Fang is also a possible reward for completing the new Ogre Oustin’ Minigame in Kitakami.

Overworld map

If you need a Razor Fang stat, head to the area north of Wistful Fields in Kitakami. You’ll find the item inside a cave, which a Reddit user has fortunately marked on their map.

How to use a Razor Fang in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

If you want to evolve Gligar with a Razor Fang, give the item to the Pokemon. Next, level up Gligar at night while it holds the Razor Fang to evolve it into Gliscor.

If you don’t have a Gligar, you can catch one in the Paradise Barrens area of Kitakami.

Besides evolving Gligar, the Razor Fang increases the chance of an opponent flinching by 10%.

That’s everything you need to know about finding a Razor Fang in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Check out our coverage for more helpful guides.