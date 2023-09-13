Where to find Timburr in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

The Fighting-type Pokemon Timburr makes its return in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s DLC. Here’s how trainers can find one for themselves and how it evolves.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s first DLC expansion, The Teal Mask, is finally here which means a bunch of Pokemon have returned in Generation 9.

One of the Pokemon who’ve made a return through the land of Kitakami is Timburr, the Fighting-type Pokemon introduced in Black & White.

Timburr is a strong Pokemon trainers can get fairly on in their adventure through the Teal Mask DLC, so here’s where to find it and how you can evolve it into its powerful final evolution, Conkeldurr.

Where to find Timburr in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Trainers can find Timburr in rocky and barren areas around Kitakami. It can be found in the southeast and northwest corners of the map, as well as near the central mountain.

Specifically, players should find wild Timburr near the areas below:

Mossfell Confluence

Kitakami Hall

Oni Mountain (South)

Wisftful Fields (North)

Paradise Barrens

The Pokemon Company Timburr is found in barren, rocky areas around Kitakami in the Teal Mask DLC.

Where to find Gurdurr in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Unlike its pre-evolution, Gurdurr is mainly found in grassy areas. Additionally, Gurdurr is only found in one area of Kitakami: around Mossfell Confluence.

The Pokemon Company Gurdurr is found on the southeast area of Kitakami island in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s DLC.

Where to find Conkeldurr in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Unfortunately, for fans looking to find Conkeldurr in the wild in the Teal Mask DLC, it’s not available. Trainers can only get Conkeldurr by evolving Timburr and Gurdurr.

The Pokemon Company Conkeldurr is the final evolution of Timburr and Gurdurr.

How to evolve Timburr into Gurdurr and Conkeldurr

Thankfully for those who’ve played Pokemon Black & White, Timburr’s evolution method has not changed since its introduction.

That means trainers simply need to raise Timburr to level 25 to evolve it into Gurdurr. However, to evolve Gurdurr into Conkeldurr, it must be traded.

For trainers who need help trading in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, check out our handy guide on how to do so.

And there you have it! That’s everything you need to know about finding Timburr and its evolutions in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Check out some more handy Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

