Where to find Magikarp & Gyrados in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Generation 1’s iconic flopping fish Magikarp and its fearsome evolution Gyarados return in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Here’s how trainers can find both of these Pokemon around the Paldea region.

There of plenty of Pokemon returning from earlier Generations in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, including iconic Pokemon like Magikarp and Gyarados.

For those who don’t mind training a Pokemon that takes a bit of investment to really shine, Magikarp may be one to consider — especially once it evolves into the Atrocious Pokemon, Gyarados.

Here’s everything players need to know about finding Magikarp and Gyarados out in the seas surrounding Paldea.

Where to find Magikarp in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Magikarp is found in abundance throughout Paldea and is usually early-game Water-type many trainers choose to raise. Trainers can find Magikarp flopping around the western, southern, and eastern seas of Paldea.

Specifically, players can find Magikarp in the following areas:

Cabo Poco – around the beaches

Mesagoza – in the water surrounding the city

South Province (Area One)

South Province (Area Four)

South Province (Area Five)

South Province (Area Six)

East Province (Area One)

East Province (Area Two)

East Province (Area Three)

Tagtree Thicket – in the river

North Province (Area Two)

Montenevera – near the rivers around the town

Cascaraffa

West Province (Area One)

West Province (Area Two)

West Paldean Sea

South Paldean Sea

East Paldean Sea

North Paldean Sea – to the west of Casseroya Lake

The Pokemon Company Players should have no trouble finding a Magikarp around Paldea provided they’re looking around water.

Magikarp is likely so abundant in Paldea because it’s somewhat difficult to train, as it doesn’t learn any damaging moves until level 15. Still, many trainers will likely find the commitment to Magikarp worthwhile in the end.

Where to find Gyarados in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

While Gyarados isn’t found near any rivers in Paldea, it’s common in every sea surrounding the region.

Players wanting to catch Gyarados should look in the following locations:

South Paldean Sea

Secluded Beach

East Paldean Sea

Levincia

Glaseado Mountain – along the coast to the north of the area

North Province (Area Three)

North Paldean Sea

Casseroya Lake

Port Marinada

West Paldean Sea

The pokemon company Gyarados are mainly found in the sea surrounding Paldea, though some are found in Casseroya Lake.

Of course, simply skipping straight to Gyarados instead of training up a Magikarp will save players plenty of time. Luckily, the choice is yours to make.

How to evolve Magikarp into Gyarados

Trainers who want to evolve Magikarp into Gyarados simply need to have it reach level 20. However, this is easier said than done, as Magikarp is an extremely weak Pokemon that doesn’t learn a damage-dealing move until level 15.

Even then, Magikarp’s Attack stat is usually so low that its Tackle will hardly put a dent in weaker Pokemon’s HP. Still, once it evolves into Gyarados it becomes a very formidable member of any team.

And that’s everything players need to know about finding Magikarp and Gyarados in Generation 9. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

