Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Pokedex: All confirmed & leaked Pokemon in Paldea Region

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will have a curated Pokedex of species – similar to the base game of Sword & Shield – for players to find and catch. Below is everything we know so far about the Pokemon that will be in the Paldea region, from confirmed names to leaked entries.
** This guide is based on information shown in Scarlet & Violet official content and is subject to change when the games release**
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have reimagined the way players can travel through a region to battle and catch Pokemon species. The open-world map is filled with potential companions, and they can even be seen as Shiny without getting into a battle.
While the full National Pokedex hasn’t been announced for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, confirmations through trailers, updates, and leaks have given fans a look at which species will be a part of the Gen 9 region.
Currently, there will be around 400 species available to catch in the base games, with 40 additional species capable of being transferred into the game from Pokemon Home. It is also possible additional species may be unlocked after beating the game, or via future DLC packages sometime after the Scarlet & Violet launch date.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Pokedex
According to Serebii.net, below are all the Pokemon players will be able to catch in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.
Any links below will take you to our species-specific pages for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. These will include the location of the Pokemon and any information about how to evolve it! These will be updated over time.
- Sprigatito
- Fuecoco
- Quaxly
- Lechonk
- Fletchling
- Fletchinder
- Talonflame
- Pawmi
- Houndour
- Houndoom
- Fidough
- Magikarp
- Gyarados
- Eevee
- Vaporeon
- Jolteon
- Flareon
- Espeon
- Umbreon
- Leafeon
- Glaceon
- Sylveon
- Girafarig
- Farigiraf
- Toxel
- Toxtricity
- Smoliv
- Cetitan
- Cyclizar
- Grafaiai
- Klawf
- Armarouge
- Ceruledge
- Wiglett
- Bellibolt
- Wooper
- Quagsire
- Pikachu
- Raichu
- Jigglypuff
- Wigglytuff
- Venonat
- Venomoth
- Diglett
- Dugtrio
- Meowth
- Persian
- Psyduck
- Golduck
- Growlithe
- Arcanine
- Slowpoke
- Slowbro
- Magnemite
- Magneton
- Grimer
- Muk
- Shellder
- Cloyster
- Gastly
- Haunter
- Gengar
- Drowzee
- Hypno
- Chansey
- Scyther
- Dratini
- Dragonair
- Dragonite
- Pichu
- Igglybuff
- Mareep
- Flaaffy
- Ampharos
- Marill
- Azumarill
- Sudowoodo
- Hoppip
- Skiploom
- Jumpluff
- Sunkern
- Sunflora
- Murkrow
- Slowking
- Misdreavus
- Pineco
- Forretress
- Dunsparce
- Scizor
- Sneasel
- Teddiursa
- Ursaring
- Phanpy
- Donphan
- Blissey
- Larvitar
- Pupitar
- Tyranitar
- Wingull
- Pelipper
- Ralts
- Kirlia
- Gardevoir
- Shroomish
- Breloom
- Slakoth
- Vigoroth
- Slaking
- Makuhita
- Hariyama
- Azurill
- Sableye
- Meditite
- Medicham
- Numel
- Camerupt
- Torkoal
- Cacnea
- Cacturne
- Swablu
- Altaria
- Zangoose
- Seviper
- Tropius
- Snorunt
- Glalie
- Bagon
- Shelgon
- Salamence
- Starly
- Staravia
- Staraptor
- Shinx
- Luxio
- Luxray
- Combee
- Vespiquen
- Pachirisu
- Drifloon
- Drifblim
- Mismagius
- Honchkrow
- Bronzor
- Bronzong
- Bonsly
- Happiny
- Riolu
- Lucario
- Hippopotas
- Hippowdon
- Croagunk
- Toxicroak
- Finneon
- Lumineon
- Snover
- Abomasnow
- Weavile
- Magnezone
- Gallade
- Froslass
- Rotom
- Petilil
- Lilligant
- Sandile
- Krokorok
- Krookodile
- Zorua
- Zoroark
- Deerling
- Sawsbuck
- Tynamo
- Eelektrik
- Eelektross
- Cubchoo
- Beartic
- Cryogonal
- Deino
- Zweilous
- Hydreigon
- Scatterbug
- Spewpa
- Vivillon
- Litleo
- Pyroar
- Flabébé
- Floette
- Florges
- Skiddo
- Gogoat
- Clauncher
- Clawitzer
- Goomy
- Sliggoo
- Goodra
- Noibat
- Noivern
- Oricorio
- Rockruff
- Lycanroc
- Mareanie
- Toxapex
- Mudbray
- Mudsdale
- Fomantis
- Lurantis
- Bounsweet
- Steenee
- Tsareena
- Komala
- Skwovet
- Greedent
- Rookidee
- Corvisquire
- Corviknight
- Chewtle
- Drednaw
- Rolycoly
- Carkol
- Coalossal
- Applin
- Flapple
- Appletun
- Sinistea
- Polteageist
- Hatenna
- Hattrem
- Hatterene
- Pincurchin
- Snom
- Frosmoth
- Stonjourner
- Eiscue
- Cufant
- Copperajah
- Koraidon
- Miraidon
While many Pokemon aren’t currently going to be in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, it seems a good number of previous species will be making the cut.
Additionally, the above list will continue to expand as more Paldea Pokemon are revealed leading up to the launch of the games.
This guide will continue to update as new information for Scarlet & Violet is released. If you would like to pre-order the game, you can do so here.