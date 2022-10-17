Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Pokedex: All confirmed & leaked Pokemon in Paldea Region

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at [email protected]

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will have a curated Pokedex of species – similar to the base game of Sword & Shield – for players to find and catch. Below is everything we know so far about the Pokemon that will be in the Paldea region, from confirmed names to leaked entries.

** This guide is based on information shown in Scarlet & Violet official content and is subject to change when the games release**

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have reimagined the way players can travel through a region to battle and catch Pokemon species. The open-world map is filled with potential companions, and they can even be seen as Shiny without getting into a battle.

While the full National Pokedex hasn’t been announced for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, confirmations through trailers, updates, and leaks have given fans a look at which species will be a part of the Gen 9 region.

Currently, there will be around 400 species available to catch in the base games, with 40 additional species capable of being transferred into the game from Pokemon Home. It is also possible additional species may be unlocked after beating the game, or via future DLC packages sometime after the Scarlet & Violet launch date.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Pokedex

According to Serebii.net, below are all the Pokemon players will be able to catch in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

The Pokemon Company Pokemon Scarlet & Violet male Protagonist with Pokeball.

Any links below will take you to our species-specific pages for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. These will include the location of the Pokemon and any information about how to evolve it! These will be updated over time.

Sprigatito

Fuecoco

Quaxly

Lechonk

Fletchling

Fletchinder

Talonflame

Pawmi

Houndour

Houndoom

Fidough

Magikarp

Gyarados

Eevee

Vaporeon

Jolteon

Flareon

Espeon

Umbreon

Leafeon

Glaceon

Sylveon

Girafarig

Farigiraf

Toxel

Toxtricity

Smoliv

Cetitan

Cyclizar

Grafaiai

Klawf

Armarouge

Ceruledge

Wiglett

Bellibolt

Wooper

Quagsire

Pikachu

Raichu

Jigglypuff

Wigglytuff

Venonat

Venomoth

Diglett

Dugtrio

Meowth

Persian

Psyduck

Golduck

Growlithe

Arcanine

Slowpoke

Slowbro

Magnemite

Magneton

Grimer

Muk

Shellder

Cloyster

Gastly

Haunter

Gengar

Drowzee

Hypno

Chansey

Scyther

Dratini

Dragonair

Dragonite

Pichu

Igglybuff

Mareep

Flaaffy

Ampharos

Marill

Azumarill

Sudowoodo

Hoppip

Skiploom

Jumpluff

Sunkern

Sunflora

Murkrow

Slowking

Misdreavus

Pineco

Forretress

Dunsparce

Scizor

Sneasel

Teddiursa

Ursaring

Phanpy

Donphan

Blissey

Larvitar

Pupitar

Tyranitar

Wingull

Pelipper

Ralts

Kirlia

Gardevoir

Shroomish

Breloom

Slakoth

Vigoroth

Slaking

Makuhita

Hariyama

Azurill

Sableye

Meditite

Medicham

Numel

Camerupt

Torkoal

Cacnea

Cacturne

Swablu

Altaria

Zangoose

Seviper

Tropius

Snorunt

Glalie

Bagon

Shelgon

Salamence

Starly

Staravia

Staraptor

Shinx

Luxio

Luxray

Combee

Vespiquen

Pachirisu

Drifloon

Drifblim

Mismagius

Honchkrow

Bronzor

Bronzong

Bonsly

Happiny

Riolu

Lucario

Hippopotas

Hippowdon

Croagunk

Toxicroak

Finneon

Lumineon

Snover

Abomasnow

Weavile

Magnezone

Gallade

Froslass

Rotom

Petilil

Lilligant

Sandile

Krokorok

Krookodile

Zorua

Zoroark

Deerling

Sawsbuck

Tynamo

Eelektrik

Eelektross

Cubchoo

Beartic

Cryogonal

Deino

Zweilous

Hydreigon

Scatterbug

Spewpa

Vivillon

Litleo

Pyroar

Flabébé

Floette

Florges

Skiddo

Gogoat

Clauncher

Clawitzer

Goomy

Sliggoo

Goodra

Noibat

Noivern

Oricorio

Rockruff

Lycanroc

Mareanie

Toxapex

Mudbray

Mudsdale

Fomantis

Lurantis

Bounsweet

Steenee

Tsareena

Komala

Skwovet

Greedent

Rookidee

Corvisquire

Corviknight

Chewtle

Drednaw

Rolycoly

Carkol

Coalossal

Applin

Flapple

Appletun

Sinistea

Polteageist

Hatenna

Hattrem

Hatterene

Pincurchin

Snom

Frosmoth

Stonjourner

Eiscue

Cufant

Copperajah

Koraidon

Miraidon

While many Pokemon aren’t currently going to be in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, it seems a good number of previous species will be making the cut.

Additionally, the above list will continue to expand as more Paldea Pokemon are revealed leading up to the launch of the games.

This guide will continue to update as new information for Scarlet & Violet is released. If you would like to pre-order the game, you can do so here.