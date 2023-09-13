All version exclusive Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet The Teal Mask DLC

The first part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC is out and just as any other Pokemon game, each version has exclusive ‘mons that you’ll have to trade in order to complete the Kitakami Pokedex. Here’s the list of each version exclusive for Scarlet & Violet’s expansion.

Pokemon games have been using version-exclusive creatures to encourage players with both versions to trade with other fans since 1996 when Pokemon Red & Blue came out.

Even though both Scarlet & Violet base games already had 24 version-locked Pokemon each, Game Freak is doing it again with The Teal Mask DLC, but to a lesser extent.

Pokemon Scarlet The Teal Mask DLC exclusives

When playing through Scarlet, players will be able to find these Pokemon exclusively.

Gligar

Gliscor

Cramorant

Pokemon Violet The Teal Mask DLC exclusives

When playing through Violet, players will be able to exclusively encounter the following Pokemon.

Aipom

Ambipom

Morpeko

Players shouldn’t worry about having trouble hunting them as they can all be found quite early into the DLC. Plus, both Aipom and Gligar evolve just by leveling up, so it should be easy for players to get Ambipom and Gliscor fast.

Nintendo Here’s where you need to go to find Aipom’s spawn location.

These are the only version-exclusive Pokemon for The Teal Mask. Keep in mind to catch more than one of them in order to trade with your friends from the opposite version.

And there you have it! That’s everything you need to know about version-exclusive Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC. Check out some other handy guides below:

