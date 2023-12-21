Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC brings Hisuian Pokemon to the wild, including Hisuian Qwilfish. Here’s how to evolve it and find it in the Blueberry Academy’s Terarium.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC brings a ton of returning Pokemon to Gen 9, like Electabuzz, Magmar, and many more.

However, the Blueberry Academy’s Terarium also houses Pokemon from different regions. Trainers can even find wild Pokemon from the ancient Hisui region.

One of the many Hisuian Pokemon trainers can find is Hisiuian Qwilfish and its evolution, Overqwil. Here’s how trainers can evolve the Dark/Poison-type and where to find it in the Indigo Disk expansion.

How to evolve Hisuian Qwilfish into Overqwil in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk

Evolving Hisuian Qwilfish in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is fairly straightforward. Trainers simply need to level it up with Barb Barrage as one of its four moves.

Hisuian Qwilfish learns Barb Barrage at level 28. However, since all of the wild Pokemon in the Terarium are level 60 and above, it will already have learned the move after it’s been caught.

The Pokemon Company

Still, trainers must make sure Hisuian Qwilfish actively knows Barb Barrage before leveling it up or it will not evolve.

To have a Pokemon remember a move, check its Summary, scroll over to its Current Moves, and Press ‘A’ to Change Moves. Then click ‘Remember Moves,’ find Barb Barage, and replace an existing move with it.

Where to find Hisuian Qwilfish in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk

According to Hisuian Qwilfish’s Pokedex entry, it is commonly found in the Polar Biome. Specifically, trainers can find it swimming in the bodies of water throughout the Biome.

If trainers do not have the Indigo Disk DLC, the only way to acquire this Pokemon is through trading or Pokemon Home.

The Pokemon Company

Where to find Overqwil in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk

Unfortunately, Overqwil cannot naturally be found in the wild inside the Terarium. That means trainers will have to evolve Hisuian Qwilfish themselves or receive one through trading.

The Pokemon Company

And there you have it! That’s everything you need to know about evolving Hisuian Qwilfish into Overqwil in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC. For more helpful Scarlet & Violet guides, check out the links below:

