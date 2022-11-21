How to get Salazzle & Salandit in Pokemon Scarlet Violet: Evolution method explained

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: david.purcell@dexerto.com.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers can get Salazzle and Salandit in the wild, or use its extraordinary evolution method. Here’s where to find them and how Salandit evolves.

Salazzle and Salandit were added in Gen 7, as poison/fire-type Pokemon, and they’re back in Game Freak‘s latest games.

The elusive evolved form in this set is not the easiest to come by, as it is a very rare overworld spawn and has a very irritating evolution trick. Players from Sun & Moon, as well as Sword & Shield, will remember.

So, let’s take a look at how you can get Salazzle and Salandit in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Also, be sure to check out the full Pokedex in Scarlet & Violet, the list of Pokemon currently missing in SV, our Gen 9 type chart to help you in Gym Battles, or where you can buy Gen 9 if you still haven’t set out on your journey.

How to evolve Salandit into Salazzle

Pokemon / Nintendo Salandit and Salazzle are very popular in Pokemon.

To evolve your Salandit into Salazzle, you’re going to need to do two things:

Catch a female Salazzle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Level up the female Salazzle to level 33.

The vast majority of wild Salandits are usually male, which makes it particularly challenging to cross this one off your Pokedex through evolution.

That said, they both spawn on the Paldea region map.

Where to find Salazzle in Pokemon Scarlet Violet

Salazzle spawns in a few locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, including:

South Province (Area Six)

West Province (Area Three)

North Province (Area Three)

North Province (Area One)

Zapapico

Game Freak All spawn locations for Salazzle.

Where to find Salandit in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Salandit appears at similar places to its evolved version, but the locations do differ slightly. Here’s where you can find one:

South Province (Area Six)

West Province (Area Three)

North Province (Area Three)

North Province (Area One)

Zapapico

West Province (Area Two)

West Province (Area One)

Game Freak All spawn locations for Salandit in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

So – there you have it! Now you know exactly where to find both Salandit and Salazzle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, as well as how the evolution method works.

