Now that the Kalos region’s Inkay has finally made its debut in Pokemon Go, many Trainers will be hoping to evolve it into Malamar – but there’s a special trick you need to know first.

Evolving your favorite creatures in Pokemon Go is usually quite straightforward, as most of them follow the same simple structure: Earn enough Candy by catching and transferring that particular species and you’ll be able to evolve it.

There are some Pokemon that deviate from this traditional method though. Galarian Farfetch’d, for example, requires you to make 10 Excellent Throws before you can evolve it, while each Eeveelution has its own naming trick.

Advertisement

With the Season of Mischief’s Psychic Spectacular event, another evolution trick has arrived in Pokemon Go. Below, we’ll go over everything you need to know about catching the Dark/Psychic-type Inkay and evolving it into Malamar.

How to evolve Inkay into Malamar in Pokemon Go

In order to evolve Inkay into Malamar in Pokemon Go, you’ll first need to collect 50 Candy by catching and transferring multiple Inkay. When you’ve got enough Candy, go to evolve as normal and turn your phone upside down.

This may seem a little bit strange, but doing so will enable you to evolve Inkay. As many Trainers expected, this method is based on the mainline Pokemon games, where players had to turn their console upside down to evolve it into Malamar.

Advertisement

Read More: Pokemon Go trainer finds exploit that hatches eggs without moving

Considering Inkay’s nickname is the Revolving Pokemon and Malamar’s nickname is the Overturning Pokemon, it’s quite a clever (and fun!) evolution trick.

How to catch Inkay in Pokemon Go

There are three ways you can catch Inkay in Pokemon Go during the Psychic Spectacular event:

By defeating it in 1-Star Raid Battles .

. As a reward for completing event-exclusive Field Research .

. By getting lucky and finding it in the wild.

The Psychic Spectacular event begins on Wednesday, September 8, at 10AM and runs until Monday, September 13, at 8PM local time, so you’ll have five days to stock up on Inkay Candy and evolve it!

Niantic have been slowly filling out the Kalos region Pokedex in stages since December 2020, and there’s still plenty more to be added. We can’t wait to see what debuts next following Inkay and Malamar’s arrival.

Advertisement

For more tips and guides like this one, check out our Pokemon Go home page.