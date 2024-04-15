How to get Mega Beedrill in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Mega Beedrill is a Bug/Poison-type beast, but how do you acquire one in Pokemon Go, and can it be found in its Shiny form?

The Beedrill line suffered for years in Pokemon competitive battles, but that all changed when it was given a Mega Evolution in Pokemon X & Y. Mega Beedrill not only got a ridiculous Attack/Speed boost, but its Ability beefed up its STAB, making it one of the most brutal Bug-type attackers in the game.

Mega Beedrill is a force to be reckoned with in Pokemon Go, giving players access to its vicious stingers, but how can you add one of these massive bugs to your team?

How to catch Mega Beedrill in Pokemon Go

Mega Beedrill can be encountered in 3-Star Raids during Pokemon Go’s Bug Out 2024 event from Saturday, April 14, 2024, to April 17, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.

After the Bug Out 2024 event has ended, players must wait until Mega Beedrill is cycled back into Mega Raids. Fortunately, it’s a fairly common Mega Evolution, and it shouldn’t be too long before it returns to the game.

How to evolve Beedrill into Mega Beedrill in Pokemon Go

Defeating Mega Beedrill in Raids is the best way to acquire its Mega Energy, which is needed for Mega Evolution. You will need 200 Mega Energy for the first Mega Beedrill transformation and another 40 Mega Energy after that or when the cooldown timer has ended.

You can also acquire Mega Beedrill’s Mega Energy by completing Field Research Tasks. During the Bug Out 2024 event, you can do this by completing Collection Challenges.

Once you have Mega Evolved Beedrill once, you can set it to be your Buddy and take it out for walks. It has a chance of picking up its Mega Energy on the journey.

Can Mega Beedrill be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, Mega Beedrill can be Shiny in Pokemon Go. In fact, you’ll have a higher chance of encountering Shiny Beedrill during 3-Star Raids in the Bug Out 2024 event.

Shiny Weedle can also be encountered during the Bug Out Spotlight Hour on April 16 from 6:00 to 7:00 pm local time.

Shiny Beedrill and Shiny Mega Beedrill are instantly distinguishable from their regular counterparts by their bright green color scheme, which replaces the yellow in their design. This makes them some of the most aesthetically pleasing Shiny Pokemon in the game.

And that’s all you need to know about acquiring Mega Beedrill in Pokemon Go. Check out our other Mega Evolution guides to learn more:

