Pokemon Go Hisuian Decidueye Raid guide: Weaknesses & best counters

Hisuian forms have been popping up in Pokemon Go for a while now, and it’s finally Decidueye’s turn. To help you defeat this Raid Boss, we’ve compiled a list of the best counters to exploit its weaknesses.

Regional Hisuian forms have been part of Pokemon Go since 2022, right around when Pokemon Legends Arceus came out. The first ones to appear in the game were Voltorb, Growlithe, Qwilfish, and Sneasel. Since then, some others have made their way into the game, and Niantic will keep them coming.

The latest addition to the 5-star Raids is Hisuian Decidueye, which, unlike its original dual Grass/Ghost-type, is now a Grass/Fighting-type Pokemon. This means its weaknesses are different from the ones we are used to, so you’ll need to take into combat a different set of mons to defeat it.

Keep reading to learn Hisuian Decidueye’s weaknesses and the best counters to take it down easily.

Hisuian Decidueye weaknesses in Pokemon Go

The Pokemon Company / Game Freak Each ‘mon’s redesign stats are relatively faithful to their usual forms.

Hisuian Decidueye is a dual Grass/Fighting-type Pokemon, which means it’s weak against Flying, Fire, Ice, Poison, Psychic, and Fairy-type attacks. Because of its double weakness to Flying moves, we recommend you mainly use those during combat.

On the other hand, because of Hisuian Decidueye’s resistance to them, avoid using Ground, Water, Grass, Electric, Rock, and Dark-type moves.

Best counters for Hisuian Decidueye in Pokemon Go

Here are some of the best counters to defeat Hisuian Decidueye in Pokemon Go:

POKEMON BEST MOVESET Mega Pidgeot Gust & Brave Bird Tornadus Air Slash & Hurricane Cresselia Confusion & Future Sight Lugia Extrasensory & Aeroblast Ho-Oh Extrasensory & Brave Bird Hisuian Braviary Air Slash & Brave Bird Mega Charizard Y Air Slash & Blast Burn Togekiss Air Slash & Aerial Ace Unfezant Air Slash & Sky Attack

Even though the Pokemon listed are very effective against Hisuian Decidueye, they still need to be leveled up and know the proper moves if you want to win the battle.

If you don’t have any of them, you can focus on your strongest Flying and Fairy-type Pokemon with matching moves.

That’s all you need to know about Hisuian Decidueye’s weaknesses and best counters. For more Pokemon Go guides, check our list below:

