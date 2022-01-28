How to evolve Ursaluna from Ursaring in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Generation II’s mighty bear has a new evolution in the Hisui region. Here’s how to evolve Ursaring into Ursaluna in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

The Sinnoh origins title has a whole host of new regional forms and Pokemon to find and capture. Some are easy to hunt down, while some are downright difficult.

Ursaring’s latest evolution, Ursaluna, falls into this camp as it requires a trick that may leave you scratching your head in confusion.

Ursaring location in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Before you can evolve the bear ‘mon, you need to catch an Ursaring. You can find one easily in the Coronet Highlands.

Follow these steps to find Ursaring in Pokemon Legends Arceus:

Advertisement

Starting at the Mountain Camp, travel west to Sonorous Path. Here, you’ll find some of the Pokemon roaming around. They are aggressive, though, so you need to be stealthy, using a Stealth Spray if possible. Make your way behind one and throw a Great or Ultra Ball for a higher catch chance. If you want the Alpha version, it is located at Ursa’s Ring in the Crimson Mirelands. You can also evolve one from a Teddiursa.

How to evolve Ursaring into Ursaluna in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Now comes the difficult part. The bear won’t evolve until you have a Peat Block item. Not only that, but you have to use it under specific conditions.

Getting your hands on the evolution item is a pain. You need to use your Ursaluna mount around the Crimson Mirelands to find one. It is an incredibly rare drop so prepare to hunt for a while.

Once you have one, go to the Crimson Mirelands at night during a full moon. Select the Peat Block in your inventory and Ursaring will be ready to evolve.

Now that you have Ursaluna as a part of your team in Pokemon Legends Arceus, check out more of our guides:

Advertisement

Best starter Pokemon | All Hisuian forms | Hisuian Pokedex | How to catch Darkrai | How to get Pikachu & Eevee Masks | How to get Shaymin Kimono Set | How to catch Shaymin | How to get Baneful Fox Mask | Warden locations | All Noble Pokemon | How to beat Frenzied Noble Pokemon | All Gift Pokemon | Mystery Gift codes