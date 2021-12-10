Pokemon Legends Arceus fans are obsessed with Hisuian Voltorb already

Pokemon Legends Arceus’ latest character Hisuian Voltorb has gone viral on social media as Pokemon fans can’t get enough of Game Freak’s adorable new spin on the classic Kanto ‘mon.

With only a month and a half to go from its release, Game Freak announced that Hisuian Voltorb would be the newest variant to be catchable in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

The Kanto character’s sickeningly adorable look has already become a massive hit with the community as fans flooded social media to gush over the Electric-type’s new design.

Pokemon Legends Arceus’ Hisuian Voltorb goes viral

On Dcember 9, Game Freak revealed Hisuian Voltorb in a series of Twitter posts. The regional variant sees the Gen I character becoming a dual-type as Grass/Electric.

The community’s reception to the character’s new look was immediately positive as players quickly fell in love with its design change.

Then, the Legends Arceus Pokemon went viral on Twitter a day later after Nintendo released an adorable stop-animation video to showcase its new moves.

Fans took to the social media website to praise Hisuian Voltorb’s regional form. “Gives me similar vibes to Crabominable and I love it,” one comment wrote. Another tweeted, “This is the most adorable regional form we’ve gotten yet.”

Other players gushed that they couldn’t wait to add the ‘mon to their team when the game releases in 2022. “Adorable! Now I’m definitely putting on my team!” a Trainer exclaimed.

The popular character also inspired a wave of memes and fan art on the social media platform.

Pokemon Legends Arceus officially hits stores on January 28, 2022. The semi-open world title will feature a handful of regional variants that offer a new spin on classic characters.

So far Hisuian Voltorb, Zorua, Zoroark, Braviary, and Growlithe are the only Pokemon to be announced in the special variant. It ill be interesting to see if any more favorites from Kanto get a makeover.