How to evolve Hisuian Lilligant from Petilil in Pokemon Legends Arceus

The Generation V ‘mon has a new evolution in the Hisui region. Here’s how to evolve Petilil into Hisuian Lilligant in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Like Alola and Galar before it, the Sinnoh origins title brings new regional forms and Pokemon to the series with the Hisui region.

Hisuian Lilligant is one of the additions and can only be obtained through evolution, though you need a specific item.

Petilil location in Pokemon Legends Arceus

You can catch the Grass-type as soon as you reach the Crimson Mirelands after quelling the first Frenzied Noble.

Once there, follow these steps to find Petilil in Pokemon Legends Arceus:

The ‘mon spawns in Cottonsedge Prairie at all times of the day. If you haven’t found this location yet, travel east from the Mirelands Camp until you reach the Diamond Settlement. From here, go north and then make a right all the way around Lake Valor. Then head south until you see a field of flowers inside a circular rock formation. This is where you want to be. Petilil is very easy to catch as it’s docile and won’t attack you on sight. Simply throw a Poke Ball. It also spawns at the Holm of Trials but you can’t reach the area until you have unlocked the Basculegion mount.

How to evolve Petilil into Hisuian Lilligant in Pokemon Legends Arceus

To get the new regional form, you need a Sun Stone. There are a few ways of obtaining one: by smashing ore, digging for treasure with Ursaluna, and in Space-Time Distortions.

Advertisement

You can also buy one from the Trading Post in Jubilife Village for 1,000 Merits Points which are awarded from finding Lost Satchels across Hisui.

Once you have the item, simply use it on Petilil and it will evolve into Hisuian Lilligant.

Now that you have Hisuian Lilligant on your team in Pokemon Legends Arceus, check out our other guides:

Best starter Pokemon | All Hisuian forms | Hisuian Pokedex | How to catch Darkrai | How to get Pikachu & Eevee Masks | How to get Shaymin Kimono Set | How to catch Shaymin | How to get Baneful Fox Mask | Warden locations | All Noble Pokemon | How to beat Frenzied Noble Pokemon | All Gift Pokemon | Mystery Gift codes