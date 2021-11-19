How to get Murkrow & Honchkrow in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Murkrow is a flying dark type Pokemon who evolves into the more imposing Honchkrow, here’s how to find them both in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond.

Those who bought Pokemon Brilliant Diamond will be able to catch this Pokemon in the wild and later evolve Murkrow into Honchkrow. Murkrow has developed a cult following since first appearing in the original Pokemon Diamond and Pearl on the Nintendo DS. His combination of dark and flying abilities make him a useful and elusive foe – and he and his evolved form are not to be underestimated.

Below, we’ll tell you exactly where to find and catch Murkrow in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and how to evolve him into the equally impressive Honchkrow. Remember, both these Pokemon are exclusive to Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, so we’ll also explain how to get in Shining Pearl.

Contents

How to get Murkrow in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond

Murkrow can be found in several places in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond. They are most commonly found in the grass within the Eterna Forest and can be encountered rather easily. They also spawn frequently in the Lost Tower area of the game.

Other Murkrow spawn locations

It has been reported that players have also discovered Murkrow in the Sunlit Cavern, the Still-Water Cavern, the Sand Cave, Grass Cave, and Grass Water Cave. So, this Pokemon is a relatively simple one to find.

How to get Murkrow in Pokemon Shining Pearl

Murkrow and it’s evolved form Honchkrow are both Pokemon Brilliant Diamond exclusives, so the only way to get them in Pokemon Shining Pearl is to trade.

To get Murkrow on Shining Pearl, you can:

Trade with a friend who has Pokemon Brilliant Diamond over Wi-Fi. Trade with another player using the game’s online marketplace Wait until the game gets Pokemon Home functionality next year and transfer from another Pokemon game.

How to evolve Murkrow into Honchkrow

Murkrow doesn’t evolve through leveling like most Pokemon, instead, it can only evolve into Honchkrow through the use of a Dusk Stone.

You can use a Dusk Stone to evolve Murkrow at any level, however, be aware that once it evolves it loses the ability to learn Murkrow’s moves. The good news is it will still learn moves as Honchkrow, but it will now take on that Pokemon’s move map, replacing Murkrow’s.

Therefore, make sure Murkrow has learned all the moves you want it to learn before evolving it into Honchkrow. Although, you’ll likely replace some of these as Honchkrow levels.

How to get Dusk Stone in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Dusk Stones can be excavated from the Grand Underground once you’re given the pickaxe from Mr. Underground.

One can be found in Team Galactic’s Warehouse, and another can be found along Victory Road.

For more tips and walkthroughs to help you on your journey throughout Sinnoh, check out these guides:

