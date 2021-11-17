Where to find Gible and Garchomp in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Players searching for Gible and Garchomp in the Sinnoh remakes will have to look hard as they are found in a hidden location. Here is where to find them in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

Although Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl are mostly faithful reimaginings, Studio ILCA has added some new features to modernize the fourth-generation RPGs.

While those looking for Gabite will have to find the Dragon-type in the same hidden location, the Sinnoh remakes now offer Trainers a few new options to obtain Garchomp.

Contents:

Where to find Gible & Garchomp in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Garchomp continues to be one of the most popular Pokemon of all time and with good cause as its insanely powerful moves pack a punch. So much so that even the Sinnoh Champion uses the Dragon-type to defend their title.

Advertisement

Read More: All Grand Underground Pokemon in BDSP



Players looking to get their hands on the Pokemon will have to wait until they have beaten Gym 6 at Canalave City in order to catch it. Below are the steps you will need to take to find Gible.

Players need to first get the Strength HM on Route 209. It can be found on the fifth floor of the Lost Tower from the old lady NPC. You then must beat Gym Leader Byron at Canalave City to use it. Now travel to Eterna City and take the south exit to Route 206. Ride down Cycling Road until you reach the end. After exiting Cycling Road’s tunnel, immediately make a right and use the Cut HM to slash down a set of trees. Now follow the grass that under the Cycling Road bridge and stick to the right side. Once you reach the end of the path you will see a cave opening on the right. Ignore it. Instead, immediately walk left until you are under the bridge, and press forward to find a secret cave opening that can’t be seen on screen. Once you are in Wayward Cave, use a Pokemon that knows Flash (the Flash TM can be found at Oreburgh Gate) so you can see, then use Strength to push the rock blocking the path forward. Enter the opening on the left. Hop on your bicycle and use second gear to ride up two slopes. Then make a right and jump three ramps in a row. You will now be in a square area of dirt. Run around over and over here until Gible spawns. It might take a while as it has a 15% spawn rate.

How to evolve Garchomp

Once you’ve caught Gible, it needs to have its experience points raised up until it reaches level 24 to evolve into Gabite.

Now that you have its second evolution, you will then need to wrack up XP to get Gabite up to level 48, which will then automatically trigger its Garchomp evolution.

Grand Underground Garchomp location

There is actually a second way to get Garchomp in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, and that is through the Grand Underground.

Advertisement

Both Gible and Gabite can be found spawning specifically in the Riverbank Cave Hideaway. This specific room can be found by traveling to Jubilife City and then using the Explorer Kit.

Note: At the time of writing, it’s not been confirmed whether the Dragon-type only spawns in the Underground after you’ve caught it. If the ‘mon isn’t showing up, make sure to find Gible in Wayward Cave on Route 206 first.

Although Gible is a bit hard to track down at first, it’s worth the effort as Garchomp is an incredible asset to your team.

The powerful ‘mon is actually a great counter to both the Elite Four and the Sinnoh Champion, who specifically uses a Dragon-type as her most dangerous weapon.

Advertisement

Now that Garchomp is on your team in the Sinnoh remakes, take a look at our other Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl guides and walkthroughs:

How to get Jirachi | How to get Mew | Version exclusives | All Legendary Pokemon | How to get the Poketch | Best starter to pick | All Styles | How to beat all Gym Leaders | How to walk with your Pokemon