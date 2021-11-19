How to get Glaceon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

The Ice-type is one of seven Eevee forms in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl and there’s a very specific method of obtaining it. Here’s how to get Glaceon in BDSP, including location and evolution.

Added to the series in Diamond & Pearl in 2006, it is evolved from the Gen I ‘mon in the Sinnoh remakes. But like Leafeon, it’s not as simple as it sounds and you could miss it altogether if you don’t know what to do.

It is well worth the effort if you’re a fan of the Eeveelutions and want to collect them all for your Pokedex, though.

Glaceon location in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

You cannot obtain Glaceon without Eevee, which you can’t get until you’ve defeated the Pokemon Champion and acquired the Sinnoh Pokedex unless you trade with someone else. If you do get one before completing the game, you need to have beaten Byron in Canalave City.

Once you have its pre-evolution, follow the steps below to get the ‘mon: