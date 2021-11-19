How to get Umbreon and Espeon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

The Gen II Eeveelutions can be obtained in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl with a specific method. Here’s how to get Umbreon and Espeon in BDSP, including locations and evolutions.

In the Sinnoh remakes, Eevee has seven final forms, including the Dark and Psychic types. Each one has its unique way of evolving, and these two are no different.

They require the most effort out of them all, though, so be prepared to put the work in if you want to add them to your Pokedex in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

How to evolve Umbreon & Espeon in Pokemon BDSP

Unless you trade with another player, you won’t be able to get an Eevee to evolve it into one of the Gen II ‘mon until you’ve beaten the Sinnoh Champion and received the National Pokedex.

Once you have their pre-evolution, follow the steps below to get Umbreon and Espeon:

Keep the Eevee you want to evolve in your Party at all times. You need to raise its happiness level to the maximum and having it in your team and battling with it helps a lot. You can check progress with the Friendship Checker Poketch app, obtained in the Eterna City PokeCenter. Find the Soothe Bell in Eterna Forest and give it to the Pokemon to hold as it increases happiness too. Some Berries do also, as well as massages in Veilstone City. Once it’s maxed out, either battle or use a Rare Candy to level up the Eevee by one during the daytime for Espeon and the nighttime for Umbreon. If done correctly, you’ll now have your Gen II evolution. Congratulations!

