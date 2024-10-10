How to find Tourmaline in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Tourmaline is a dazzling gem that can be found while mining in two specific biomes in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

If you’ve ever wondered what it feels like to smack rocks all day in hopes of a shiny reward, you’re in for a treat. And by treat, I mean a whole lot of patience and maybe some frustration.

Whether you’re hunting down this pinkish gem for a quest, crafting something fancy, or just trying to boost your Star Coin stash, here’s a guide to help you find it in DDV.

Where to find Tourmaline





Tourmaline appears in two biomes in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Sunlit Plateau : Costs 7000 Dreamlight to unlock.

: Costs 7000 Dreamlight to unlock. Frosted Heights: Costs 10000 Dreamlight to unlock.

The Sunlit Plateau is more accessible earlier in the game, making it a prime spot for gem hunting. Once you’ve unlocked it, get your pickaxe ready.

How to mine Tourmaline





To mine Tourmaline, equip your pickaxe, head to either Sunlit Plateau or Frosted Heights and look for the black rock nodes scattered throughout these areas.

When you spot one, use your pickaxe to mine these nodes. You should see a pink ore sticking out after one or two swings.

Tourmaline comes in two varieties: regular Tourmaline and the rarer Shiny Tourmaline. While it may take a few tries to find the shiny version, persistence pays off.

How to get Tourmaline fast

If you bring along a mining companion and use the Miracle Pickaxe Polish, you’ll increase your chances of scoring gems. Mining companions boost all your mining operations, especially if they’re leveled up to 10.

Mining buddy: At level 10, they get a chance to give you an extra mineral. This means you can get two Tourmaline from a single node.

At level 10, they get a chance to give you an extra mineral. This means you can get two Tourmaline from a single node. Miracle Pickaxe Polish Elixir: With this elixir, you get a gathering boost that lasts for ten uses. To craft it, you need 10 Vitalys Crystal, 5 Onyx, and 500 Dreamlight.

Keep in mind that mining uses up energy quickly, so pack some food to keep going without breaks. Alternatively, you can grab a meal from Tiana’s Stall to keep you energized.

Tourmaline price

Tourmaline isn’t just pretty – it’s valuable too. Here’s how much you can sell your spare Tourmaline:

Regular Tourmaline sells for 420 Star Coins.

sells for 420 Star Coins. Shiny Tourmaline fetches 1,600 Star Coins.

Plus, Tourmaline is used in various crafting recipes (like a DJ booth) and is essential for quests like unlocking Timon and Pumbaa.

Best Tourmaline recipes

Dexerto / Gameloft

Here are the best uses for Tourmaline in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Reinforced Plunger: An item required to complete Where’s Pumbaa in the Jungle Getaway update.

An item required to complete Where’s Pumbaa in the Jungle Getaway update. DJ Booth Rig : A fun decorative item that requires Tourmaline and Iron Ingots.

: A fun decorative item that requires Tourmaline and Iron Ingots. Gem & Opal Road : A sparkling pathway that uses Tourmaline along with other gems to add a touch of glamour to your walkways.

: A sparkling pathway that uses Tourmaline along with other gems to add a touch of glamour to your walkways. Round Lamppost with Pink Light : A simple, stylish street lamp that adds a soft pink glow to your valley.

: A simple, stylish street lamp that adds a soft pink glow to your valley. Round Pink Three-Pronged Lamppost : A more elaborate version of the lamppost, combining Tourmaline and Iron Ingots for a brighter, fancier look.

: A more elaborate version of the lamppost, combining Tourmaline and Iron Ingots for a brighter, fancier look. Wooden Lamppost with Pink Light: A rustic lighting option that pairs Tourmaline with Dry Wood to create a cozy pink-lit atmosphere.

That’s all you need to know about Tourmaline, but you might also be interested in other gems or cooking recipes in DDV.