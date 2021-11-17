How to get Eevee in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Gen I ‘mon Eevee is in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, but there’s a specific way to get it. Here’s what you need to know, including its location and evolutions.

The Normal-type Pokemon is one of the most popular in the entire franchise, not only because it’s insanely adorable but it can also evolve into eight different ‘mon. Seven of those evolutions are in the Sinnoh remakes.

There are very few ways to get your hands on one, though, as it’s not like regular spawns so you’re going to need to know exactly what to do if you want to add it to your team.

Advertisement

Contents:

Where to find Eevee in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Outside of trading, there are only two ways to get Eevee in the Sinnoh remakes, and both require you to have beaten the Elite Four and the Sinnoh Champion and acquired the National Pokedex.

If you want one beforehand, you’ll need to either swap with a friend or use the Global Union Room to trade with another player.

To get more after you already own one, catch a Ditto and breed it with Eevee at the Pokemon Day Care in Solaceon Town.

Hearthome City

Once you’ve beaten the story and returned home, check your Pokedex to see if you’ve seen all 150 Pokemon in the Sinnoh Dex. If you have, head to Sandgem Town and speak to Professor Rowan, who has a special friend visiting. You’ll receive the National Dex. From here, Fly to Hearthome City and speak to Bebe in the house next to the Pokemon Center. She will gift you a level 10 Eevee!

Trophy Garden

The other way to get the Gen I Normal-type is to catch it in the Trophy Garden.

Advertisement

After getting the National Pokedex in the post-game, go to Hearthome City and leave through the south exit to Route 212. From here, keep heading south and then around the corner until you reach the Pokemon Mansion. Go inside and find the doorway on the left with a maid standing outside. Turn autosave OFF in the Options if you have it turned on and SAVE YOUR GAME! Head into the room and speak to Mr Backlot. He will tell you about a Pokemon he’s seen outside in his Trophy Garden. If it’s not Eevee, reload until he mentions it. Once he says he’s seen an Eevee, go back into the hallway and head out the door to the south to the Trophy Garden. Eevee will have a 5% spawn chance in the grass. Good luck!

If you don’t save and reload, Mr Backlot will only name one ‘mon a day. The above method means you’ll get it a lot faster – just make sure to turn autosave off.

Eevee evolutions in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Eevee has seven evolutions in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl:

Flareon – evolved using a Fire Stone

Vaporeon – evolved using a Water Stone

Jolteon – evolved using a Thunder Stone

Umbreon – evolved at night when Eevee’s happiness is max

Espeon – evolved in the day when Eevee’s happiness is max

Leafeon – evolved in Eterna Forest

Glaceon – evolved on Route 217

Now that you have Eevee in the Sinnoh remakes, take a look at our other Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl guides and walkthroughs:

How to get Jirachi | How to get Mew | Version exclusives | All Legendary Pokemon | How to get the Poketch | Best starter to pick | All Styles | How to beat all Gym Leaders | How to walk with your Pokemon