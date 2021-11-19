How to get Amulet Coin & Luck Incense in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Obtaining the Amulet Coin and Luck Incense in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl can help boost your earnings and ensure you always have plenty of money on your journey through the Sinnoh region.

While adventuring in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl you’ll find yourself using a lot of supplies. Whether it’s potions, Poke Balls, or other consumables, it all adds up and before long, it’s easy to find yourself out of money in either game.

Luckily, there are a select few items in-game that can help boost your earnings immediately, these being the Amulet Coin and Luck Incense.

Hidden in specific locations, these useful items would usually be a challenge to track down, but we’ve outlined exactly how you can get your hands on them.

How to find Amulet Coin in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

The Amulet Coin is a great item to obtain as it doubles any prize money you receive if the Pokemon holding it joins a battle. Over time, this means you can rack up plenty of extra cash, making it easier to afford supplies.

If you’re looking to get your hands on the item, you’ll need to head to Hearthome City and bring one of the starter Pokemon or any of their evolutions. Don’t worry if you no longer have any of the starters, you can get in with Psyduck, Pachirisu, Drifloon, Buneary, Happiny, Clefairy, and Pikachu as well. After that, follow these simple steps:

Once in the city, head north and enter Amity Square From the east entrance, head north until you reach two ruins The Amulet coin can be found inside the left ruin Simply head through the door and pick up the item

If you already have the Amulet Coin, there’s another item that can also boost your earnings, but you’ll need to some special moves to access it.

How to find Luck Incense in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Functioning in the same way as the Amulet Coin, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl’s Luck Incense doubles the amount of money you receive after a battle. However, unlike the Amulet, you will need to have learned both Rock Smash and Surf to access it:

Head to the Ravaged Path on Route 204 Follow the path and use Rock Smash on any boulders in your way Use the Surf move to skim across the first long body of water and get off to the left Continue to follow the path until you see the Luck Incense on the ground!

With both these items at your disposal, it should be easy to boost the amount of money you making and ensure you never run out of supplies.

