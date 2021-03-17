How to find Heatran in Pokemon Diamond & Pearl - Dexerto

Heatran is one powerful Legendary Pokemon that you’ll want to add to your team in Diamond and Pearl, but finding it can prove difficult.

Heatran dwells in volcanic caves, soaking up the scorching heat and melting any foes that dare to oppose it. While Pokemon Diamond and Pearl is home to plenty of Legendary creatures, Heatran has often been a staple in competitive play. This is partly down to its dual Fire/Steel-typing, which gives it excellent move coverage and defensive options. As a result, the majority of trainers will want to add Heatran to their team.

Not only is Heatran a great pick in competitive battles, but it is also a requirement if you wish to complete your Sinnoh Pokedex. While the Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes may look different from the original games, the Pokemon roster and their encounters will remain unchanged. This means that the requirements for obtaining Heatran will likely be the same.

Advertisement

How to catch Heatran in Pokemon Diamond & Pearl

In order to catch Giratina in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, Trainers will need to first beat the Elite Four and get the National Pokedex. After obtaining your newly updated Pokedex, you’ll need to make your way over to Stark Mountain.

It’s important to note that Heatran won’t spawn until your second visit to Stark Mountain, so don’t be alarmed if you don’t see Heatran right away. To get to Stark Mountain, you’ll need to bring a Pokemon that knows the following moves:

Rock Climb Surf Strength Rock Smash

Before you set off on your mountainous trek for the second time, it’s recommended that you bring plenty of Pokeballs. After all, Heatran, like most Legendary Pokemon, has an incredibly low capture rate (3), meaning you’ll likely need to use numerous Pokeballs before you catch it.

Advertisement

Once you have prepared all the above, simply follow all the instructions below in order to catch your very own Heatran:

Fly to Survival Area. Talk to both Buck and his grandfather. Head directly east through Route 226. Enter Stark Mountain cave. Continue north through the cave. When the cave offers two paths, take the right one and climb down the first set of stairs. Head north up the path and then climb the stairs on the west side of the cave. Simply follow the rest of the path and enter the next cave.

Just like Regigigas and Giratina, Heatran is a static encounter and will always be level 70, so remember to save your game and heal any injured Pokemon before starting the battle. If you followed the instructions above, you will be able to catch Heatran in Diamond and Pearl.

Be sure to check out our Pokemon hub for all the latest Pokemon Diamond and Pearl guides and news.