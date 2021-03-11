Where to find Kangaskhan in Pokemon Diamond & Pearl - Dexerto

Pokemon Diamond and Pearl feature plenty of Gen 1 Pokemon, giving fans the chance to catch their old-school favorites. However, finding the Parent Pokemon can be rather difficult.

Kangaskhan is an incredibly strong Normal-type Pokemon in Diamond and Pearl, featuring great defensive capabilities and powerful attacks. While the vast majority of the Gen 4 Pokedex can be completed by simply venturing into the tall grass, there are a number of Pokemon that require a little extra effort to catch.

For example, Pokemon like Munchlax, Beldum, Riolu, and Combee all have specific catching methods in Diamond and Pearl. Kangaskhan is another Pokemon that can only be encountered when certain conditions are met.

While the Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes may look different in their design, the Pokemon roster and their encounters will remain unchanged. This means that the requirements for obtaining Kangaskhan will likely be the same.

How to catch Kangaskhan in Pokemon Diamond & Pearl

Kangaskhan can not be encountered in any of Sinnoh’s routes. Instead, you’ll need to get Diamond and Pearl’s National Pokedex. Once you’ve obtained the National Dex, head over to the Great Marsh/Safari Zone.

Pokemon Diamond and Pearl’s Great Marsh is located in Pastoria City, so make sure you head here before you go trekking through Sinnoh in search of this elusive Normal-type.

In order to catch Kangaskhan in Diamond and Pearl, simply follow the steps below:

Load up Pokemon Diamond or Pokemon Pearl. Head over to Pastoria City. Enter the Great Marsh. Walk through the tall grass.

It’s important to note that Kangaskhan is a Daily Binocular Pokemon, which means it won’t always appear in the Great Marsh. Simply come back each day when the daily Pokemon resets and you should eventually encounter Kangaskhan.

Unfortunately, Kangaskhan does have a 58.8% flee rate, meaning it’s very likely it will flee if it feels threatened. If you do mess up the encounter, just keep walking around the tall grass until another Kangaskhan eventually appears.

Now that you know how to add Kangaskhan to your team in Diamond and Pearl, you’ll be ready for the Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Remakes. Be sure to check out our Pokemon hub for all the latest Pokemon guides and news.