How to unlock all Furfrou forms in Pokemon Go & change Trims

The furry Kalos region dog, Furfrou, has finally made its Pokemon Go debut, and that’s not all, as it’s also brought a new feature along with it: Form changes!

Pokemon Go is celebrating its latest Season of Mischief event, Fashion Week. As well as new and returning costumed Pokemon like Butterfree and Sneasel appearing in Raids and the wild, the event marks the arrival of Gen VI’s Furfrou.

In a new feature for Niantic’s popular app, the Normal-type dog Pokemon will have 10 different forms which can be unlocked depending on the region you’re currently based in, meaning getting them all will take quite a bit of work.

These forms, which look similar to Go’s costumed Pokemon, are all inspired by the Furfrou styles that appeared in X & Y. Below, we’re going to explain how to unlock every form and how to change Trims.

Contents

How to unlock all Furfrou Trim forms in Pokemon Go

Furfrou has a total of 10 forms (or Trims) including its Normal Form. While some of these forms are available worldwide, most of them are only available in specific regions.

Here’s every form that Furfrou can unlock and where to get them:

Furfrou Form Region Natural Form Available worldwide Matron Trim Available worldwide Dandy Trim Available worldwide Debutante Trim Available in the Americas Diamond Trim Available in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Star Trim Available in the Asia-Pacific La Reine Trim Available in France Kabuki Trim Available in Japan Pharaoh Trim Available in Egypt Heart Trim Currently unavailable

As you can see from the list above, Furfrou’s Heart Trim form is currently unavailable. It’s unknown when this form will be released, with Niantic simply telling fans to “stay tuned” for more information.

Given that the Heart Trim isn’t being released alongside all of the regional forms, it’s likely that this one will be made available worldwide during an upcoming event.

How to change Furfrou’s Trim form in Pokemon Go

Changing Furfrou’s form is quite simple, but similar to the evolution mechanic in the game, you’ll need to have 25 Furfrou Candy and 10,000 Stardust saved up before you can do this.

Follow these steps to change Furfrou’s form in Pokemon Go:

Make sure you have 25 Furfrou Candy and 10,000 Stardust. Select your favorite Furfrou (appraising is a good way to tell which one is best). Tap the ‘Form Change’ button to see the Trims available in your region. Choose the Trim you want and confirm your choice.

Now you’ll have a stylish new Furfrou to show off to the world! It will cost you the same amount of Candy and Stardust each time you change form, so make sure you’re happy with your choice before confirming.

That’s everything you need to know about forms in Pokemon Go. For more tips, check out our other Pokemon Go guides below:

