How to get Togepi in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

The adorable Egg ‘mon is obtained in a different way in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl than the original 2006 DS games. Here’s how to get Togepi in BDSP, including location and evolutions.

In Diamond & Pearl on Nintendo DS, the Fairy-type was found with the PokeRadar in the post-game. In Platinum, Cynthia gave the player an Egg with the ‘mon in Eterna City that they had to hatch.

Now, there’s a different and much easier method of getting your hands on Togepi in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

Togepi location in Pokemon BDSP

You can get Togepi as early as Gym #2. First thing’s first: you need to unlock the Grand Underground first. To do so, speak to the man in the house to the right of the PokeCenter in Eterna City and he’ll give you the Explorer Kit.

Read More: How to unlock National Pokedex in Pokemon BDSP

Once you’ve done this, follow the steps below:

Head to Jubilife City, Hearthome City, or Pastoria City and use your Explorer Kit to descend into the Grand Underground. Go to the Dazzling Cave Hideaway. It’s in the southeast of the big middle section of the Underground. If you’ve been there before, the room will have a pink icon on your map. You can also find it in the Fountain Spring Cave Hideaway. Togepi has a 5% spawn rate so if you don’t see it on the overworld, exit the room and re-enter it multiple times until it appears.

How to evolve Togepi in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

The Fairy-type evolves into Togetic when it has its Happiness at maximum. To do this, battle with it and keep it in your Party at all times. You can also give it certain Berries, take it to Veilstone City for massages, and make it hold the Soothe Bell. You can find it in Eterna Forest.

It evolves into its final form, Togekiss, when a Shiny Stone is used. Head to Route 228 or Iron Island to get your hands on one to transform the Pokemon.

And there you have it – now you should be the proud owner of Togepi in BDSP.

