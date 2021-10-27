How to beat all Pokemon Diamond & Pearl Gym Leaders

The Pokemon franchise is returning to the Sinnoh region after 15 years. Here is how to beat all Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Gym Leaders.

Although Studio ILCA is bringing a flurry of new features to the Gen IV remakes, the team has also gone to great lengths to create a faithful adaptation of Game Freak’s original 2006 DS titles.

In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, Trainers will face off against eight Gym Leaders across the Sinnoh region. Here is how to beat each of them to get to the Elite Four and the Pokemon League Champion.

How to beat Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Gym Leaders

Gym #1: Oreburgh Gym

In Gen IV, players encounter their first Gym once reaching Oreburgh. The locale can be found after visiting Jubilife City and then following Route 203 into the Oreburgh Gate cave.

You will not be able to take on the Gym Leader just yet, however, as you will first need to go find him studying rocks in the Oreburgh Mine. After talking to Roark, he will return to his gym to prepare for battle.

Gym Leader Roark

Roark’s Team

Pokemon Type Geodude (Lv. 12) Rock / Ground Onix (Lv. 12) Rock / Ground Cranidos (Lv. 14) Rock

How to beat Roark – weakness & counters

Water-type and Grass-type moves as they are a direct counter to Rock/Ground-types. Trainers looking to have an advantage going into this fight should make sure to bring a Pokemon that knowsandmoves as they are a direct counter to

Trainers who choose Turtwig or Piplup will have an edge in the first Pokemon League battle. Chimchar fans, don’t fret as you can also use Fighting-type moves to defeat Roark – you will just need to evolve your Starter to Monferno at level 14.

Pokemon Move Where to get Piplup Bubble (Lv. 8) Water Sport (Lv. 11) Starter Turtwig Absorb (Lv. 9) Razor Leaf (Lv. 13) Starter Monferno Mach Punch (Lv.14) Chimchar Evolution (Lv. 14)

Gym #2 – Eterna Gym

After obtaining the Coal Badge from defeating Roark in Oreburgh, players should head back to Jubilife City to reach Route 204 South. Now that you have access to the Rock Smash HM, you can pass through the Ravaged Path to get to Route 204 North.

After reaching Route 205, Trainers will have to take a detour and fight Team Galactic at the Valley Windworks. After resolving the quest they can resume Route 205 until they hit the Eterna Forest. After clearing the woodlands, you will finally arrive at Eterna City – home of the second gym and its leader Gardenia.

Gym Leader Gardenia

Gardenia’s Team

Pokemon Type Cherrim (Lv. 19) Grass Turtwig (Lv. 19) Grass Roserade (Lv. 22) Grass / Poison

How to beat Gardenia – weakness & counters

Gym Leader Gardenia mainly centers her team around Grass-types, so in order to swiftly beat her Trainers should be using Fire, Bug & Flying-type moves. Although not as common in the game so far, Poison-type is also potent.

Those who picked Chimchar are in for an easy fight, while the other two Starters will need to look for alternatives. Below we will list the best counters that will bring down the Gardenia Gym Leader in no time at all.

Pokemon Move Where to get Monferno Ember (Lv. 7) Flame Wheel (Lv. 19) Starter evolution Staravia Wing Attack (Lv. 9) Starly (Route 201, 202) evolution at Lv. 14 Ponyta Ember (Lv. 16) Fire Spin (Lv. 25) Route 211 (West Eterna City Exit)

Make sure to check back as we will be adding the rest of the Gym Leaders once more information is revealed. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl hits stores on November 19th, 2021.

While the Gen IV remakes are mostly faithful reimaginings, Studio ILCA has promised many new twists & turns.

