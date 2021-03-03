All Rare Candy locations in Pokemon Diamond & Pearl - Dexerto

Tracking down Rare Candies in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl is a task for every trainer, as they allow for an easy way to level up your Pokemon – without doing the hard work. Luckily for you, we have all of the Rare Candy locations in the Sinnoh Region in one place.

The Sinnoh Region was first introduced to the community in 2006, bringing with it a new generation to catch on our way to completing the National Pokedex.

In 2021, we will all be given the opportunity to return to the region in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, after The Pokemon Company confirmed remakes in a Pokemon Presents to round off February.

So, if you are playing the old games or looking for details to prepare yourself for another Gen 4 adventure, then let’s run through every place on the map where you can find a Rare Candy. They did say it would be a “faithful” remake, so it wouldn’t be a wild assumption to suggest many locations will stay the same.

Where to find Rare Candies in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl

The list below is split into two, bolded and non-bolded, because the first section are Rare Candy locations that are easily visible. You will see the Rare Candy, so simply approach it and collect. The others, however, do require a Dowsing Machine to find, ordinarily.

Route 214

Route 218

Route 224

Route 225

Route 230

Wayward Cave

Solaceon Ruins

Mr. Coronet

Victory Road

Stark Mountain

Route 207

Route 210

Great Marsh

Route 212

Snowpoint City

Galactic Veilstone Building

Victory Road

Victory Road

Route 224

Route 225

Route 226

Route 228

What is a Dowsing Machine?

The Dowsing Machine is essentially an Item Finder, which will allow you to locate some of the hidden Rare Candies in-game.

As you approach different things on the map, the machine will give you feedback about what is near. If something is spotted in the vicinity, it will be flagged by the Item Finder and ultimately take you closer to the prize – in this case, a Rare Candy.

How to get Dowsing Machine or Item Finder in Pokemon

If you’re wondering where to find a Dowsing machine, we’ve got some simple instructions for you below.

Load up Pokemon Diamond or Pokemon Pearl. Head over to Mt. Coronet on the map. Defeat the second gym leader, to obtain the Underground Kit. Access the Bicycle Road and take another entrance into Mt. Coronet. Dawn or Lucas will stop you here and ask you to pick one of their two hands. Soon after, they will hand you a Dowsing Machine.

So, there you have it! That is how you can find Rare Candies all across the Sinnoh Region in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. If any details change following the release of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl in 2021, we’ll be sure to let you know.