How to unlock the Bike in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Trainers exploring Sinnoh will want to get their hands on a quicker method of travel as soon as possible. Here is where and how to unlock your Bike in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

Although players will automatically be given the Running Shoes early into the Gen IV remakes, travel is still fairly slow. The Sinnoh map really opens up once the game’s main transportation mount is unlocked.

Unlike previous titles in Game Freak series, Trainers will be able to obtain the iconic Bicycle feature near the start of the story. Below we will break down how to get your hands on the Bike as soon as possible in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Bike

Similar to most Generations, the Bicycle allows Trainers to zip around the map at record speed. In Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, the vehicle is mandatory for progressing the story as it’s needed to ride up certain steep slopes.

The Bike can be unlocked in the second major location in the game: Eterna City. After arriving in the new locale, players will notice the Cycle Shop located in the middle of the town.

Unfortunately, the owner is not there, due to Team Galactic stealing his Clefairy. Trainers need to make their way to the Team Galactic Eterna Building which is located on the northern edge of the city.

How to unlock Bike in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

After entering the Galactic building, Trainer will need to make their way to the top of the structure. Prepare to be engaged in a series of battles as grunts will challenge you as you ascend floors 1-3.

Once you reach the very top level, players will have a showdown with Team Galactic Commander Jupiter. Upon defeating her, the Cycle Shop owner, Rad Rickshaw, will thank you for rescuing him and tell you to meet him back at his store.

Which Bike should you choose?

Enter the Cycle Shop once again at the center of Eterna City, and this time the owner will reward you by giving you the Bike for free.

After unlocking your reward, he will offer you a choice between four bikes:

Blue

Red

Yellow

Green

As far as which is the best bike to choose, there is NO DIFFERENCE between the options, as it’s purely cosmetic. Longtime Pokemon fans will notice it’s a nod to the first four original versions of the game from the 90s.

How to use the Bike in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Now that you’ve acquired the cycle, hit the X button to bring up the menu, and then select Bag. Scroll over to the far right to Key Item Pocket and highlight the Bike. Click Use this item.

If you are on the right terrain, you will automatically hop on the vehicle. In the Sinnoh remakes, the Bicycle only has two gears: a slower mode that lets you control more easily and a quick one that gives you a burst of speed. The latter can be used to quickly ride up slopes.

