How to get Leafeon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

The popular evolution of Gen I ‘mon Eevee is obtained in a special way in the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. Here’s what you need to know to get Leafeon in BDSP, including location and evolution method.

Introduced in Gen IV in 2006, the Grass-type is one of eight Eevee final forms, seven of those being available in the Sinnoh remakes. But unlike almost all of the others, it is evolved in a special way.

In Sword & Shield, it could be obtained by using a Leaf Stone with the Kanto ‘mon. In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, the method is very different.

Leafeon location in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

You can’t get Leafeon without its pre-evolution, which you can’t obtain until you’ve beaten the Pokemon Champion and acquired the Sinnoh Pokedex unless you trade with another player. If you do receive one before finishing the game, you need to have beaten Gym #6 in Canalave City.

Read More: How to unlock National Pokedex in Pokemon BDSP

Once you have an Eevee, follow these steps to get the ‘mon:

Make sure it’s in your Party and then head to Eterna Forest, west of Eterna City. From the south entrance, go north slightly past the sign and then take the first left until you see a rock. You’ll know it’s the right one if you interact with it and it says it’s “covered in moss.” Evolve your Eevee by one level when you’re standing next to the rock, either by battling in the grass nearby or using a Rare Candy. Congratulations! You should now have a Leafeon. It will learn Razor Leaf after evolving.

And there you have it – now you should be the proud owner of Leafeon in BDSP.

