Best ways to make money fast in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Trainers embarking on their journey across the Sinnoh region in the Gen IV remakes will need cash for Potions, Battle Items, and more. Here’s how to make money fast in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

If you’ve played a Pokemon game before, you’ll know the feeling of wanting to buy more Poke Balls so you can catch yourself a solid team but they’re just so expensive. And that’s not forgetting you also need Potions to heal your Party along the way, too.

There are ways of making money quickly, though, meaning you won’t be caught short if you need to purchase something you can’t afford.

Advertisement

Contents:

How to make money fast in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Get the Amulet Coin

The first thing you should do if you want to start seeing Pokedollar signs is obtain the Amulet Coin. It is a Held Item that doubles prize money from battles if the Pokemon holding it joins in.

To get your hands on it, you need to go to Hearthome City. Once there, head north and enter Amity Square. You’ll need a cute ‘mon to get in and luckily, all three starters and their evolutions count. If you somehow don’t have your starter anymore, Psyduck, Pachirisu, Drifloon, Buneary, Happiny, Clefairy, and Pikachu also work.

From the east entrance, head north until you reach two ruins. Check inside the one on the left and you’ll find the Amulet Coin. It’s a good idea to give it to the Pokemon you use the most to save you from swapping out party members in every fight.

Advertisement

Obtain the Luck Incense

Another item you can grab is the Luck Incense. It functions exactly the same way as the Amulet Coin, doubling the money from winning battles.

To find it, head to Ravaged Path on Route 204 once you’ve learned both the Rock Smash and Surf Hidden Moves.

Read More: How to get Defog HM in BDSP

Surf on the first pool of water you see after entering the cave and get off to the left. Follow the path around and you’ll see the Luck Incense on the ground.

Fight the rich couple on Route 212

Just south of Hearthome City, you’ll find an elderly couple standing by the Pokemon Mansion wall. They’ll battle you if you lock eyes and if you beat them, you’ll get a serious payout.

Advertisement

The best part? They only have one ‘mon each. If you have the Amulet Coin, you’ll get ₽8,056 from Gentleman Jerry and ₽8,056 from Madame Reina.

You can rematch them with the Vs Seeker too, which you’ll already have at this point as you obtain it automatically. Just walk 50 steps, use the Key Item, and they’ll want to battle you again. Rinse and repeat!

Now that you know how to make money in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, take a look at our other BDSP guides and walkthroughs:

How to get Jirachi | How to get Mew | Version exclusives | All Legendary Pokemon | How to get the Poketch | Best starter to pick | All Styles | How to beat all Gym Leaders | How to walk with your Pokemon