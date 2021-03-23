Where to find Cresselia in Pokemon Diamond & Pearl - Dexerto

Catching Cresselia in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl can be difficult, particularly if you don’t know how to trigger its encounter.

Roaming Pokemon like Cresselia and Mesprit are some of the hardest monsters to catch in Diamond and Pearl, especially since they flee after every wild encounter. Cresselia is a member of the Lunar duo with Darkrai, but unlike Darkrai, no special event is needed to catch this Psychic-type. Instead, Pokemon trainers will need to be prepared to scour Sinnoh in search of this elusive creature.

If you wish to complete the Sinnoh Pokedex and add Cresselia to your team, then you’ll need to come prepared. While the Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes may not share the same design as the original games, the Pokemon roster and their encounters will remain unchanged.

Advertisement

Whether you’re playing through Diamond and Pearl or just wish to know how to catch Cresselia in the remakes, then our handy guide has you covered.

How to catch Cresselia in Pokemon Diamond & Pearl

In order to get Cresselia in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, trainers will first need to defeat the Elite four and obtain the National Pokedex.

Read More: Pokemon Diamond and Pearl exclusives

After you have done the above, you’ll then need to follow the instructions below:

Fly to Canalave City and talk to the sick boy/mother in the house opposite the boat. Talk to the boat’s captain and head over to Fullmoon Island. Follow the island’s path and enter the forest. Interact with Cresselia. Pick up the Lunar Wing.

Cresselia Diamond & Pearl location

Once you have done the above, you’ll finally be able to begin your hunt for Cresselia. Before you start trekking around the Sinnoh region, be sure to bring the following:

A level 50 Pokemon that has a Speed stat of over 80+ and knows False Swipe. Purchase lots of Repels and Ultra Balls/Dusk Balls. Get the Marking Map from Jubilife City.

Catching Cresselia in Diamond & Pearl

While Cresselia’s ability to roam between various locations may seem frustrating at first, there is a way you can make encountering this Legendary Pokemon easier. The method we’re using below is exactly the same as the one used to catch Mesprit.

Advertisement

Head over to Route 205. Begin running between Route 205 and Valley Windworks. Check the Marking Map to see Mesprit’s current location. When Cresselia is finally in the same location as you, use a Repel to stop encountering other Pokemon. Save your game. Run through the tall grass in Valley Windworks.

If done correctly, you should encounter Cresselia after a few runs. It’s important to note that this Psychic-type Pokemon can be KOed rather easily, so make sure you have a level 50 as your lead Pokemon and attack it with non-lethal moves like False Swipe.

Once Cresselia’s health bar is low enough, simply throw out an Ultra Ball to capture it. Now that you know how to add Cresselia to your team in Diamond and Pearl, you’ll be ready for the upcoming remakes.

Be sure to check out our Pokemon hub for all the latest Pokemon guides and news.