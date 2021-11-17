How to unlock Mystery Gift in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

You don’t start off with the Mystery Gift feature unlocked in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. Instead, you must do something specific to access it. Here’s what you need to know.

Introduced in Gen II, Mystery Gift allowed players to link with each other locally to receive a random gift. It’s evolved a lot since then – instead of finding another fan to connect with, all you need now is an internet connection.

The feature isn’t available from the start in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, though. You need to unlock it to be able to use it and claim your free prizes.

How to unlock Mystery Gift in Pokemon BDSP

In the original 2006 games, you had to speak to a man in the Jubilife TV Station to access the feature. But that’s not the case in the Sinnoh remakes; the method has changed.

Now, it is unlocked automatically after beating the third Gym Leader, Maylene, in Veilstone City.

That’s right – you don’t need to do anything now! Just sit back and relax and you’ll be able to access it soon enough.

How to use Mystery Gift in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

To access the feature, press X to bring up the main menu and then click on Mystery Gift. Here, you’ll see Get via Internet and Get with Code/Password.

Get via Internet checks with Nintendo’s servers to see if there’s anything that can be downloaded. For example, you’ll use this option when claiming the Manaphy Egg which is free for all players until February 21, 2022.

The Get with Code/Password option is where you will input any codes you get from promotions such as GameStop or the Pokemon Trainer Club Newsletter email.

