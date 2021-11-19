How to make a Secret Base in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

A Secret Base in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl can be a useful place to rest and store items, so here’s everything you need to know to make one of your own.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl bring back the Secret Base feature from the original games, but also give it a fresh lick of paint for a new generation, making them more useful than ever before.

A Secret Base is a small cave that the player can discover then furnish with a variety of useful items like dolls, statues, and items. The idea is that the base can serve as a rest and storage point on the map. However, you can only have one Secret Base at a time.

Contents

What you’ll need to make a Secret Base in Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Before you can make your own Secret Base in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, you’ll need to unlock access to the Grand Underground and earn the Digger Drill item.

To do this, visit the Underground Man at Eterna City. He’ll give you the Explorer Kit to access the Grand Underground, and will also set you three challenges – complete these, and he’ll give you access to a Digger Drill.

Digger Drills can only be used once, but the good news is you can buy more if needed from the Underground Man.

How to create a Secret Base in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Once you’ve got your Digger Drill, head into the Grand Underground, walk up to any wall, then select the Digger Drill and use it to drill into the wall you’re facing.

You’ll then enter a small cubic space where you can start to decorate your Secret Base.

How to furnish your Secret Base in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

You can decorate your Secret Base with Goods; these can be traded for spheres by the traders in the Grand Underground. They can also be purchased on the fourth floor of the Veilstone Department Store.

Mr. Goods in Hearthome City also hands them out as rewards for his challenges. You can manage your Goods by going up to a PC and selecting Store Goods.

You can also decorate your Secret Base with Pokemon Statues, which allows you to change what Pokemon appear in the various Hideaways, helping you fill your Pokedex.

For more tips and walkthroughs to help you on your journey throughout Sinnoh, check out these guides:

