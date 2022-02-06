Certain Pokemon only appear in Space-Time Distortions in Pokemon Legends Arceus. Here’s every spawn and every item that can show up in the mysterious Hisui rifts.
With over 240 ‘mon in the region’s Pokedex, tracking them all down is no easy task. That rings especially true for critters like Magnemite and Porygon who only appear in Space-Time Distortions.
Not only that, but some Pokemon will only spawn in rifts in specific locations. Evolution items and Shards can also be found in them in the Sinnoh origins title.
All Space-Time Distortion spawns in Pokemon Legends Arceus
Many Pokemon spawn in Space-Time Distortions in the Hisui region, but some only appear on certain maps.
Advertisement
Here are all the location-exclusive spawns in Pokemon Legends Arceus:
Obsidian Fieldlands
- Gengar
- Johto Sneasel
- Leafeon
- Sylveon
- Weavile
Crimson Mirelands
- Cyndaquil
- Flareon
- Hisuian Typhlosion
- Porygon
- Porygon-Z
- Porygon2
- Quilava
- Umbreon
Cobalt Coastlands
- Flareon
- Magnemite
- Magneton
- Vaporeon
Coronet Highlands
- Bastiodon
- Cranidos
- Dartrix
- Hisuian Decidueye
- Jolteon
- Magmortar
- Rampardos
- Rowlet
- Shieldon
- Sylveon
Alabaster Icelands
- Dewott
- Espeon
- Glaceon
- Hisuian Samurott
- Oshawott
- Scizor
Non-exclusive Space-Time Distortion Pokemon
The following Pokemon aren’t exclusive to a location in the Hisui region and can spawn in every Space-Time Distortion:
- Ambipom
- Carnivine
- Drapion
- Drifblim
- Dusclops
- Eevee
- Electabuzz
- Floatzel
- Heracross
- Kadabra
- Lopunny
- Luxio
- Luxray
- Magmar
- Octillery
- Pikachu
- Rapidash
- Rhydon
- Scyther
- Sealeo
All items found in Space-Time Distortions
It’s not just Pokemon that can spawn in Space-Time Distortions – certain items can too, including Evolution items:
- Black Augurite – evolves Scyther into Kleavor
- Blue Shard
- Comet Shard
- Dawn Stone – evolves male Kirlia into Gallade, female Snorunt into Froslass
- Dubious Disc – evolves Porygon2 into Porygon-Z
- Dusk Stone – evolves Misdreavus into Mismagius, Murkrow into Honchkrow
- Electirizer – evolves Electabuzz into Electivire
- Fire Stone – evolves Eevee into Flareon, Vulpix into Ninetales, Hisuian Growlithe into Hisuian Arcanine
- Green Shard
- Ice Stone – evolves Eevee into Glaceon, Alolan Vulpix into Alolan Ninetales
- Leaf Stone – evolves Eevee into Leafeon, Hisuian Voltorb into Hisuian Electrode
- Linking Cord – evolves Graveler into Golem, Machoke into Machamp, Kadabra into Alakazam, Haunter into Gengar
- Magmarizer – evolves Magmar into Magmortar
- Metal Coat – evolves Scyther into Scizor, Onix into Steelix
- Moon Stone – evolves Clefairy into Clefable
- Nugget
- Oval Stone – evolves Happiny into Chansey (daytime)
- Protector – evolves Rhydon into Rhyperior
- Razor Claw – evolves Hisuian Sneasel into Sneasler (daytime), Johto Sneasel into Weavile (nighttime)
- Razor Fang – evolves Gligar into Gliscor (nighttime)
- Reaper Cloth – evolves Dusclops into Dusknoir
- Red Shard
- Shiny Stone – evolves Roselia into Roserade, Togetic into Togekiss
- Star Piece
- Stardust
- Sun Stone – evolves Petilil into Hisuian Lilligant
- Thunder Stone – evolves Eevee into Jolteon, Pikachu into Raichu, Magneton into Magnezone
- Upgrade – evolves Porygon into Porygon2
- Water Stone – evolves Eevee into Vaporeon
Now that you know all about Space-Time Distortions in Hisui, take a look at some of our other Pokemon Legends Arceus guides and walkthroughs:
Best starter Pokemon | All Hisuian forms | Hisuian Pokedex | How to catch Darkrai | How to catch Shaymin | All Noble Pokemon | How to beat Frenzied Noble Pokemon | All Gift Pokemon | Mystery Gift codes | Agile & Strong Styles | Alpha Pokemon | How to get Garchomp | How to catch Lucario | All Unown locations | How to catch Eevee | Where to find Pikachu | Hisuian Growlithe & Arcanine location | How to evolve Kleavor | Sylveon evolution guide | Hisuian Voltorb location | How to get Hisuian Sliggoo & Goodra | Where to find Hisuian Zorua & Zoroark | Hisuian Braviary location | How to evolve Overqwil | How to get Hisuian Sneasel & Sneasler | Shiny hunting guide | How to get all three starters without trading
Advertisement