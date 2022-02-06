Certain Pokemon only appear in Space-Time Distortions in Pokemon Legends Arceus. Here’s every spawn and every item that can show up in the mysterious Hisui rifts.

With over 240 ‘mon in the region’s Pokedex, tracking them all down is no easy task. That rings especially true for critters like Magnemite and Porygon who only appear in Space-Time Distortions.

Not only that, but some Pokemon will only spawn in rifts in specific locations. Evolution items and Shards can also be found in them in the Sinnoh origins title.

All Space-Time Distortion spawns in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Many Pokemon spawn in Space-Time Distortions in the Hisui region, but some only appear on certain maps.

Here are all the location-exclusive spawns in Pokemon Legends Arceus:

Obsidian Fieldlands

Gengar

Johto Sneasel

Leafeon

Sylveon

Weavile

Crimson Mirelands

Cyndaquil

Flareon

Hisuian Typhlosion

Porygon

Porygon-Z

Porygon2

Quilava

Umbreon

Cobalt Coastlands

Flareon

Magnemite

Magneton

Vaporeon

Coronet Highlands

Bastiodon

Cranidos

Dartrix

Hisuian Decidueye

Jolteon

Magmortar

Rampardos

Rowlet

Shieldon

Sylveon

Alabaster Icelands

Dewott

Espeon

Glaceon

Hisuian Samurott

Oshawott

Scizor

Non-exclusive Space-Time Distortion Pokemon

The following Pokemon aren’t exclusive to a location in the Hisui region and can spawn in every Space-Time Distortion:

Ambipom

Carnivine

Drapion

Drifblim

Dusclops

Eevee

Electabuzz

Floatzel

Heracross

Kadabra

Lopunny

Luxio

Luxray

Magmar

Octillery

Pikachu

Rapidash

Rhydon

Scyther

Sealeo

All items found in Space-Time Distortions

It’s not just Pokemon that can spawn in Space-Time Distortions – certain items can too, including Evolution items:

Black Augurite – evolves Scyther into Kleavor

– evolves Scyther into Kleavor Blue Shard

Comet Shard

Dawn Stone – evolves male Kirlia into Gallade, female Snorunt into Froslass

– evolves male Kirlia into Gallade, female Snorunt into Froslass Dubious Disc – evolves Porygon2 into Porygon-Z

– evolves Porygon2 into Porygon-Z Dusk Stone – evolves Misdreavus into Mismagius, Murkrow into Honchkrow

– evolves Misdreavus into Mismagius, Murkrow into Honchkrow Electirizer – evolves Electabuzz into Electivire

– evolves Electabuzz into Electivire Fire Stone – evolves Eevee into Flareon, Vulpix into Ninetales, Hisuian Growlithe into Hisuian Arcanine

– evolves Eevee into Flareon, Vulpix into Ninetales, Hisuian Growlithe into Hisuian Arcanine Green Shard

Ice Stone – evolves Eevee into Glaceon, Alolan Vulpix into Alolan Ninetales

– evolves Eevee into Glaceon, Alolan Vulpix into Alolan Ninetales Leaf Stone – evolves Eevee into Leafeon, Hisuian Voltorb into Hisuian Electrode

– evolves Eevee into Leafeon, Hisuian Voltorb into Hisuian Electrode Linking Cord – evolves Graveler into Golem, Machoke into Machamp, Kadabra into Alakazam, Haunter into Gengar

– evolves Graveler into Golem, Machoke into Machamp, Kadabra into Alakazam, Haunter into Gengar Magmarizer – evolves Magmar into Magmortar

– evolves Magmar into Magmortar Metal Coat – evolves Scyther into Scizor, Onix into Steelix

– evolves Scyther into Scizor, Onix into Steelix Moon Stone – evolves Clefairy into Clefable

– evolves Clefairy into Clefable Nugget

Oval Stone – evolves Happiny into Chansey (daytime)

– evolves Happiny into Chansey (daytime) Protector – evolves Rhydon into Rhyperior

– evolves Rhydon into Rhyperior Razor Claw – evolves Hisuian Sneasel into Sneasler (daytime), Johto Sneasel into Weavile (nighttime)

– evolves Hisuian Sneasel into Sneasler (daytime), Johto Sneasel into Weavile (nighttime) Razor Fang – evolves Gligar into Gliscor (nighttime)

– evolves Gligar into Gliscor (nighttime) Reaper Cloth – evolves Dusclops into Dusknoir

– evolves Dusclops into Dusknoir Red Shard

Shiny Stone – evolves Roselia into Roserade, Togetic into Togekiss

– evolves Roselia into Roserade, Togetic into Togekiss Star Piece

Stardust

Sun Stone – evolves Petilil into Hisuian Lilligant

– evolves Petilil into Hisuian Lilligant Thunder Stone – evolves Eevee into Jolteon, Pikachu into Raichu, Magneton into Magnezone

– evolves Eevee into Jolteon, Pikachu into Raichu, Magneton into Magnezone Upgrade – evolves Porygon into Porygon2

– evolves Porygon into Porygon2 Water Stone – evolves Eevee into Vaporeon

