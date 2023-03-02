Minecraft 1.20 update name announced: Everything we know about Trails & Tales update

Through the premiere episode of Minecraft Monthly Mojang has announced the name of the upcoming 1.20 update, calling it Trails & Tales.

The Minecraft Trails & Tales update, previously referred to as the 1.20 update was originally introduced during the 2022 Minecraft Live, where fans voted on the next mob and the developers gave sneak peeks of the coming features as well as the upcoming Minecraft Legends. However, learning from the 1.19 update, Mojang explained how they would be slowly announcing features and the name of the update, rather than promising too much.

Now, thanks to the premiere episode of Minecraft Monthly we finally have the final name for the highly anticipated Minecraft 1.20 update, otherwise known as Trails & Tales. Here’s everything we know about the new update.

Minecraft The Cherry Blossom biome is

There’s plenty coming in the Trails & Tales update although some are much more notable than others. This new update will be introducing Archeology, two new mobs, otherwise known as the Sniffer and the Camel, a new biome, Armor Trims, and brand new bamboo blocks, allowing players to create exciting new houses.

When’s the Trails & Tales releasing for Minecraft?

The Trails & Tales update doesn’t yet have a release date but it’s incredibly likely that we will see this come to our games in 2023.

For more information on the Trails & Tales updates release date, take a look at our Trails & Tales update hub which provides everything you need to know about the upcoming update, as well as how you can try out the new features soon to arrive.

