What’s changed in the new Minecraft Bat model?

Minecraft has made some changes to the adorable Bat after 11 years – but what exactly has Mojang changed? Here’s everything you need to know.

The Minecraft 1.21 update is on its way, with plenty being announced during Minecraft Live. However, as was the case with the 1.20 update, Mojang has been slowly revealing new changes and additions, in order to not over-promise features.

One of those features is an overhaul for the adorable Bat, which, after 11 years, is seeing some key changes. So, here’s everything Mojang has changed with the Minecraft Bat.

Article continues after ad

Mojang

Currently, there aren’t many massive changes to the Minecraft Bat. In fact, the only elements that have changed are the way it looks, its animation, and its textures.

Article continues after ad

Those diving into the Minecraft 1.21 Snapshot and Beta will likely come across the mob’s new design, but it won’t fully be added to the game until the 1.21 update is rolled out.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

It’s worth noting that the 1.21 update is still in its early stages so the Bat is still subject to change, which means its look or abilities may be altered. If they are, we will be updating this article so be sure to check back soon.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything altered in the new Minecraft bat model. While diving into your new seed, take a look at some of our other handy Minecraft guides and content:

Article continues after ad

How to breed Camels in Minecraft & can you tame them? | How to make a Brush | Sniffer: How to breed & where to find it | What are Torchflowers in Minecraft? | All Armor Trims & recipes in Minecraft | What are Trail Ruins in Minecraft? | Best Minecraft seeds in 2023 | Best Minecraft Bedrock shaders & how to install them | All Minecraft Dyes: How to craft & uses | Best Minecraft house ideas | Minecraft Axolotl: How to tame, breed, & feed | All Minecraft biomes & upcoming regions | How to make paper & books in Minecraft | How to craft Minecraft Smithing Table