All Minecraft biomes & upcoming regions

Minecraft biomes are filled with different ores, mobs, and resources for players to find – but how many biomes are there in Minecraft and how do you find a biome? We’ve got all the answers right here.

With a brand new Minecraft update on the way, complete with new mobs, blocks, and more, many are jumping back into the extremely popular game to explore all the biomes 1.19 has to offer. However, such open-world exploration prompts many to wonder what locations there are to explore.

With that in mind, we’ve put together everything you need to know about Minecraft biomes, including how many there are, what’s coming up, and how to find the biomes you want in your own game.

Contents

How many biomes are there in Minecraft?

There are currently 23 different Minecraft biomes to explore, ranging from normal overworld regions to the deadly but beautiful End.

Each introduces its own specialties, often housing specific mobs, blocks, or ore populations. While it doesn’t matter where you build your home, you will want to consider the best biome for your home, and the seed you choose.

Every different Minecraft biome

Mojang The Ice Spikes biome is incredibly rare but so beautiful.

There are tons of different Minecraft biomes to explore, whether they’re on the traditional world, or in a different dimension. Here’s a list of all the biomes currently in Minecraft so you know which ones you’ve been to and what you’re yet to explore.

Plain

Forest

Jungle

Bamboo jungle

Mountain

Desert

Taiga

Snowy Tundra

Ice Spikes

Swamp

Savannah

Badland

Beach

Stone Shore

River

Ocean

Mushroom Island

Basalt Deltas

Warped Forest

Soul Sand Valley

Crimson Forest

Nether Wastes

The End

All upcoming biomes

Minecraft Complete with new trees, blocks, and saplings, this biome will be perfect for a beautiful cottage home.

Announced for Minecraft’s 1.20 update, it was revealed that players would be getting a brand new Cherry Blossom biome for the expansive game.

The biome will primarily look like a Forest biome, except the trees will all be new Cherry Blossoms, allowing players the chance to explore new blocks, saplings, and plants throughout the beautiful biome.

There’s currently no announcement regarding when we can see this biome come to Minecraft, but check out our guide detailing how you can try out the biome now and when the new update will be released to get the answer as soon as a date is announced.

How to find biomes in Minecraft

Mojang Locating biomes is easy if you have cheats active.

To locate a biome in Minecraft, you’ll need to use cheats, meaning you’ll need to allow cheats into your world. To do this, follow our simple guide detailing how to enable them.

Then, once they’re enabled, if you own the Java edition of Minecraft, follow these steps:

Enter the search bar by pressing “/”. Type “/locatebiome”. Before pressing enter, you should see a window pop up with the biome you want to find. Select the biome you want to find and press enter. It will give you the coordinates of that biome.

If you don’t own Java or prefer to locate your biomes without using cheats then you can always check out a see with that biome in there. Our handy seeds guide has some great biomes, or you could try using an online biome finder that will take your seed and tell you the nearest biome of your choice.

Those are all the current different biomes in Minecraft as well as what we can expect soon and how you can find biomes in Minecraft. While looking for your favorite location, take a look at some of our other handy Minecraft guides and content:

